World Cup preview: Spain - Chile

After La Roja’s performance against the Netherlands, Chile will be fancying their chances come Wednesday and if Spain were a team to be feared prior to the World Cup they have certainly had their reputation dented. These two sides have met a total of 10 times in the past and Spain haven’t lost once, winning eight and drawing two. So if history is anything to go by the Spaniards should get their first three points on the board to kick start their World Cup campaign.

Many questions have been raised about Spain’s style of play due to their 5-1 defeat earlier this week and Chile will be looking to capitalise on their opponent’s obvious weaknesses. Del Bosque will be under an immense amount of pressure to get his starting XI right this time and whether that means showing solidarity and sticking with the same team or choosing new personal will only become evident on match day. However he has said that ‘There may be some changes, but we don’t want to rush into things. If I made a change it wouldn’t be to point a finger at someone. This is a short tournament and we will look to find the best solution’

Chile were impressive in their 3-1 win over Australia in the sides opening game with goals from Jean Beausejour, Alexis Sanchez and Jorge Valdivia. The South Americans dominated possession with 62% so it will be interesting to see how they fair against the so called possession kings, Spain. If the Netherlands performance was anything to go by then counter attacking football is the way to defeat the current World Cup champions therefore maybe Chile should adopt that style of play for their meeting with Spain in the 19th match of this World Cup. Pique himself said after the game that they were ‘Destroyed on the counter attack’ and with the pace of Alexis Sanchez a team mate of many in La Roja’s squad, they will need to be very weary.

The defeat could be a blessing in disguise in many ways allowing some of the players to see that they aren’t unbeatable and that they need to give 100% against any opponent. In the last World Cup in 2010, Spain lost their first game too yet still went on to win the competition. One thing for certain though is that Chile are no push overs and will be looking to secure qualification to the knockout rounds as soon as possible.

Possible starting XI's -

Chile -

Spain -