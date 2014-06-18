Spain 0-2 Chile: The World Champions bow out

In the first half things were not going Spain's way at all; the high pressing from Chile resulted in numerous individual errors, Xabi Alonso one of the main culprits. He eventually caused the first goal by giving the ball away on the half way line and then not running back to rectify his error. An incredible passage of play from Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and finally Eduardo Vargas made it 1-0 to the Chileans; a slick passing move cut the Spaniards open and left them chasing the game.

The second goal involved two of the men from the first; Sanchez hitting a stinging costless kick towards the Spanish goal, forcing Iker Casillas to punch it away. The Real Madrid man's clearence was weak and it fell straight to Aranguiz who hit an outside of the foot shot to place it into the net - a brilliant finish. Again the focus could be aimed at Casillas' efforts; his performance from the opening game and his errors in this one will surely shine the spotlight his way.

Diego Costa had only a few chances; a scuffed half volley that went just wide due to being hastled by Gary Medel, and a chance in the 63rd minute after a through ball from Andres Iniesta left him clean through on goal. The showing was poor from him all night and he was thus substituted not long after. One notable highlight, though, was his overhead kick which led to Sergio Busquets squandering a chance at the back post with an open goal to score from. These missed chances will haunt the Spaniards.

Xabi Alonso's poor efforts saw him axed early at the end of the first half which paved the way for Koke's World Cup debut. He was one of the brighter sparks for Spain on a dull night - perhaps a nod to the future of Spanish football. The Chileans were relentless in their pressure, with notable performances coming from Sanchez, Vidal and Medel. In the 63rd minute Felipe Gutierrez replaced Aranguiz - the man who provided, assisted and scored the second - after sustaining an injury early on in the second half. The crowd showed their appreciation by giving him and the other substitutes throughout the night a standing ovation.

Spain did seem to get a grip of the game in a short spell between the 80th minute and the end, where they created a bundle of chances. Iniesta and Santi Cazorla both came close on several occasions but were denied by Claudio Bravo, who put in a magnificent performance. His saves from Cazorla's costless kick and Iniesta's long range effort kept Chile in the game and for all the attacking prowess they have, this man was key to their success. The Spanish were visibly tired out on the pitch, whereas the South Americans didn't let up for the whole 96 minutes - a quite remarkable feat considering the temperature and humidity in which they played.

Overall the Spanish were out-worked and out-thought by their counterparts and the Chileans deserved to win. Spain need to look at their problems and fix them fast before the Australian game, to avoid complete humiliation this summer. The Chileans will be looking to their game against the Netherlands next, which is still highly important; even though they have both qualified, neither team will fancy meeting Brazil in the quarter-finals, as they would if they were to finish second. What's obvious from tonight's performance is that they don't fear any team and will work their socks off for 90 minutes.

