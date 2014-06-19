Colombia - Ivory Coast Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup

Colombia are top of the group by three points, Ivory Coast are second, Greece and Japan bottom, both pointless.

Colombia - Ivory Coast full time stats

​Total shots

COL 11-15 CIV

Shots on target

7-11

Fouls

11-14

Possession (%)

44%-56%

Corners

5-5

Saves

10-5

Offsides

3-2

Yellow Cards

0-2

Red Cards

0-0

Full time Colombia 2-1 Ivory Coast. If Greece - Japan fail to beat each other, Colombia progress.

94' Barru again to Drogba, Yepes falls dramatically and costless kick given Columbias way

93'Barry blasts the ball up to Drogba, Gervinho picks up the loose ball but loses it again.

92' Toure's pass is flicked and goes under Yepes foot! Drogba bearing down on it BUT Ospina sweeps superbly!

91' Tiote diagonal ball to Drogba is flicked on but no one made the run in and Ospina flops to the floorwith the ball in his grasp

Four minutes of additional time to be played.

89' Toure's cross is a poor one but Ivory Coast still have possession. Now a throw in, Aurier looks for Toure but its lossed and Colombia, Quintero shoots from the half way line?! The shot puts Barry under a lot of pressure and forced to push the ball out while back peddling onto his line.

88' Aurier takes Arias, steps inside and Arias takes him out. Costless kick, Toure to take.

88' Yepes is back on.

87' Yepes is down after suffering a dead leg following a collision with Bolly, Colombia have made all their substitutions.

85' Colombia counter with Rodriguez, he plays right to Quintero who looks to play the return ball but his pass blocked.

84' Aurier delivers a cross, Bolly flicks his header goal-wards! It goes just over the bar!

Ivory Coast piling the pressure on Colombia here! Will they level the game?

82' Aurier with another cross, straight into the grasp of David Ospina.

81' Aurier delivers a Yepes clears the danger.

81' Bolly and Arias go in for a 50/50 and Bolly wins a corner. Aurier to take.

80' Aurier cut inside and drives through the middle looks for Bolly out wide but cannot find him.

COLOMBIA substitution Aguilar off Mejia on

78' Gervinho's cross for Drogba! Drogba gets infront of Yepes but can't make contact with the ball.

77' And Yaya Toure swipes Quintero, another costless kick.

77' Aurier draws a foul from Rodriguez.

76' Aurier delivers another great cross and Ospina punches clear.

73' Gervinho recieves the ball on the far side, beats three players cutting inside jinks past the defender, HE SHOOT AND SCORES OSPINAS DESPARATE DIVE COULDNT KEEP IT OUT! 2-1. HOPE FOR IVORY COAST.

Ivory Coast substitutuion, Die off Bolly coming on.

COLOMBIA substituiton Armero off Arias on.

Ivory Coast restart play looking demoralised and disheartened.

70' Die loses the ball to Rodriguez, he bursts through the middle looks right to QUINTEROOOOOOOOO 2-0 COLOMBIA WHO SLOTS IT UNDER BARRY. HIS FIRST EVER INTERNATIONAL GOAL!

69' Aurier delivers a poor cross and it's easy to deal with for Colombia.

67' Drogba and Toure stand over the ball. Toure shoots, blocked. Aurier cross teases Ospina who punches out for corner. Aurier's corner missed by everyone. Toure recieves the ball and wins another corner.

67' Aguilar fouls Drogba in a dangerous scoring position.

65' Ivory Coast restart the game, 1-0 down.

Bullet header from Rodriguuez from Cuadrado's inswinging delivery.

64' Cuadrado takes the corner, RODRIGUEZ WITH THE HEADER! WHAT A HEADER. 1-0 COLOMBIA

63' Rodriguez with a great through ball to Gutierrez, Bamba clears the ball for a corner.

61' Cuadrado makes mince meat out of Gervinho and drills a cross into the box which lands at Gutierrez's feet, his shot was blocked.

IVORY COAST susbstitution Bony off Drogba on.

59' Cuadrado recieves the ball takes on Boka and Barry tips the ball onto the post, Great save!

58' Armero gives the ball to Gradel but Yepe gets Colombia out of jail with a last ditch tackle.

56' Toure with a brilliant cross, Bony goes for an overhead kick and completely misses the ball.

54' Zokora is booked and misses the next game following a tackle on Cuadrado in which he clattered him from the back.

COLOMBIA SUBSTITUTION Ibarbo replaced by Juan Quintero

52' Toure stands over the costless kick, he steps up, curls one! Well wide.

51' Aguilar is penalised for a foul on Toure.

49' Toure turns Cuadrado, he slips on Gervinho whom hurdles the tackle and goes to ground! Goalkick given.

47' Die to Gervinho he takes it past Zapata and it brought down for a costless kick, Toure's delivery is straight down the throat of Ospina.

45' Colombia get us underway. No changes from either side.

Half Time Stats

Total shots

COL 4-CIV 6

Shots on target

COL 1-CIV5

Fouls

COL 5-CIV 6

Possession (%) COL 47%-53% CIV

Corners COL 3-CIV 2

Saves COL 5- CIV 1

Offsides COL 2-1 CIV

Half time Colombia 0-0 Ivory Coast.

1 minute added time

44' Gervinho takes on three players but he is stopped in his tracks, clearance straight to Tiote who shapes up to shoot and cuts back to Die who plays to Bamba. Bamba plays the ball down the line to Youre who plays a pass to Gradel with the outside odf his boot, Gradel is eased out the way and Colombia have a goal kick.

41' Gradel attempts an early cross and its a woeful attempt.

37' Serey Die shoots but it deflects wide for a corner, Gradel delivers but its cleared. Now Colombia break, Rodriguez looks for Gutierrez but Zokora defends well and concedes a throw in.

3733' Serey Die fouls Cuadrado, Cuadadro crosses but its over Gutierrez's head and he can only spoon his header skywards.

31' Aurier crosses but Zapata's header is poor, Ospina's throw is straight to Gradel who passes to Aurier, Aurier does a step over cuts inside on his left and shoots! Ospina makes a good diving save to make up for his mistake.

29' Gervinho and Toure play a one two but Toure's return pass is poor but Zuniga clears it for a throw in. Boka's throw to Bonty ut he cannot get it under control

28' Cuadrado out wide to Rodriguez, Rodriguez crosses to Gutierrez who's costless in the box! HE MISSES! What a terrible effort with his left foot. Goal kick Ivory Coast.

26' Ibarbo crosses looking for Cuadrado but its over his head and Gradel heads out for a corner. Corner is taking short by Rodriguez, Zuniga delivers but Ivory Coast clear.

25' Toure passes left to Tiote, he takes a touch out of his feet and shoots from 30 yards but it was always rising over the bar.

23' Ivory Coast launch another counter attack, Yaya Toure with the ball, he plays wide to Gervinho who looks to dance around the defender but he is dispossessed.

23' Rodriguez deliverys and Barry punches under pressure.

22' Diagonal ball to Cuadrado, Boka tackles. Corner Colombia

19' Rodriguez crosses in a costless kick, but the linesman flags for an offisde and rightly so.

18' Rodriguez delivers the corner, Bamba clear to Aguilar who shoots for range takes a deflection and Barry catches

17' Cuadrado is costless on the ner side he whips in an early cross and Zokora slices his clearance but it was over the bar. Corner Colombia.

15' Cheik Tiote is penalised for a unfair high tackle on Cuadrado. Just a telling off from Webb.

14' Rodriguez recieves the ball in the middle of the pitch with acres of space, he passes through to Gutierrez but his pass was overhit and Ivory Coast have a goal kick.

13' Columbia are on the break, Gutierrez t0 Rodriguez, Rodriguez looks for Cuadrado but Zokora intercepts

12' Armero fouls on the edge of the box, Toure delivers and Ospina punches clear

10' Short corner to Gervinho by Gradel, he plays the return ball and Gradel delivers but Columbia deal with it

10' Great ball to Gervhinho, he awaits for his team mates, Yaya Toure bombing on and Gervinho wins a corner

9' Ibrabo found Cuadrado, he looked to play a square ball but Ivory Coast and Ivory Coast are now on the corner.

7' Play stopped prematurely because of an inflatable ball on the far side made its way onto the pitch

5' Cuadrado knocked it down for Gutierrez who scuffed his shot and it rolled wide for a goal kick.

3' Even game thus far, both teams pressing and passing well.

1' Ivory Coast kick off, kicking right to left wearing all green.

17:00. Howard Webb is today's referee.

16:58. Ivory Coast national anthem the final anthem to play burtsting with emotion.

16:45. Fiorentina President Andrea Della Valle says the club have completed the 100% signing of winger Colombia Juan Cuadrado.

Half an hour until kick off

16:30. Columbia LINE-UP: Ospina, Zapata, Yepes (c), Sanchez, Armero, Aguilar, Gutierrez, Rodriguez, Cuadrado, Ibarbo, Zuniga

16:28. Ivory Coast LINE-UP: Barry, Boka, Zokora, Tiote, Gervinho, Bony, Gradel, Aurier, Y Toure (c), Serey, Bamba.

15:00. "Following the tests done by Colombia's medical team, led by Doctor Carlos Ulloa, it has been determined that player Carlos Bacca has suffered a first degree muscle strain and will require a period of treatment from seven to 10 days."

14:55. Peckerman will be unable to call upon the services of Sevilla's Carlos Bacca today, as the forward is set to be out for 10 days with a muscle strain.

14:44. Colombia will likely name an unchanged team today from the one which defeated Greece last week. Cagliari's Ibarbo could be set to start alongside Gutierrez, with Jackson Martinez once again resigned to a place on the Colombian bench.

14:35. When discussing his side's adversaries, Peckerman noted that Ivory Coast's experience makes them a very dangerous opponent for his burgeoning Colombia side: "Cote d'Ivoire have some great invidual players. We all know Gervinho, Drogba and Yaya Toure and they have a great spine. And then there’s Aurier who created both goals against Japan. They have plenty of quality. They are an experienced team and obviously we want to make things hard for them. We want to show all of our qualities. It will be a balanced game and the outcome will depend on the motivation of the players. Cote d'Ivoire showed in the previous game that they are ready to fight for a spot in the next round. A very difficult match against an experienced opponent awaits. There was a lot of pressure on our opening game against Greece, but we are now focusing on the next game."

14:30. Peckerman also stated that he believes that his star man, James Rodriguez is ready to play for one of Europe's elite clubs: "It’s difficult to say whether James would be a good player for a team like Barcelona. He is a player on the rise and he has been growing and maturing, both at his club and at the national team. I think he has what it takes to play at a major team. He doesn’t need a good World Cup. It’s a great feeling to have him in the team. We will do everything to get the best out of James. We have to help him and give him the chance to get the ball and give him the space he needs. We want to maintain our own style with a lot of intensity and do a good job.

14:25. "With all that it entails, the pressure that comes before a performance after a long period of time away and with so many World Cup debutants."

14:22. Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Colombia coach, Jose Peckerman, stated: "Obviously, we are faced with a very difficult match with an experienced opponent in the Ivory Coast and the sensation is we have passed a good examination on our debut."

14:19. The Ivory Coast will likely line up in a conventional 4-4-3, with Kalou and Gervinho joining either Drogba and Bony in the final third.

14:16. Despite their victory last week, Lamouchi stated in his press conference that his player's do not believe they have qualified for the knockout stages yet, and will be focused on the task at hand today: “The players are very happy with the victory, but we are far from being qualified. We only won one match. We have another tough game ahead (on Thursday) against the leaders of the group (Colombia). We will have to prepare."

14:12. Lamouchi also revealed that Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba may have to settle for a place on the bench today: "People love Didier Drogba and I know there are a lot of lovers of Drogba's style. But you have to understand the last time he played 90 minutes was a few months ago in Turkey. He's just recovered from injury. He made a lot of sacrifices to be here at the World Cup."

14:10. Speaking ahead of today's game, Ivory Coast manager, Sabri Lamouchi, stated: "It's looking a little bit like a final of the group I'm pretty sure the winner will be qualified for the next phase."

14:06. Ivory Coast on the otherhand, were forced to come from behind against Japan. Second half goals from Gervinho and Wilfried Bony were enough to earn a vital three points for Sabri Lamouchi's men:

14:04. Colombia impressed many with their performance last week. Los Cafeteros comfortably saw off Greece courtesy of goals from Pablo Armero, Teofilo Gutierrez and James Rodriguez:

14:02. Both sides won their opening games last week, and a victory today for either Colombia and Ivory Coast could see them topping the group.

14:00. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Group C clash between Colombia and Ivory Coast.