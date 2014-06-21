Nigeria - Bosnia Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup

Its been a wonderful coverage of this game tonight, I hope you all enjoyed it. @odezzlle wishes you a goodnight rest. bye

A 16 year World cup drought is over, Stehpen Keshi masterminds a landmark victory for Nigeria. Golden Boy Osaze Odemwingie scores his first world cuo goal in four years. Bosnia- Herzegovina will rue the missed chances, most especially, they will feel hard-doned by the officials who ruled off Dzeko's legitimate goal. The worl cup debutants nevertheless, are sent home.

90+4' The referee blows his final whistle and ends today's match.

90+3' Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) takes a nice first touch to control a cross and fires from the penalty spot, but his effort only hits the left-hand post.

90+1' Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) rises above the defending players and places his hard towering header to the middle of the goal, but Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) is prepared to thwart his effort.

90+1' 3 additional min. will be played.

90+1' Zvjezdan Misimović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) takes the corner, but the opposition's defence is ready to clear the ball to safety.

90+1' Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) attempts to set up his teammate into a scoring opportunity with a fine chip pass from the edge of the box, but one of the defenders intercepts his effort. The ball is out of bounds. A goal-scoring opportunity from a corner for Bosnia & Herzegovina.

89' Tino Susic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) put a cross into the box which wasn't a bad decision, but he failed to achieve what he wanted as none of his teammates managed to meet it.

89' The attendance is 40499.

88' None of the attacking players in the penalty area were able to connect with the lofted pass from John Obi Mikel (Nigeria). He'll need to improve his accuracy for the next time.

87' Mensur Mujdza (Bosnia & Herzegovina) should calm his temper, this was too much! He robbed the opponent of the ball in a reckless manner, forcing referee Peter O'Leary to reach for his whistle and blow for a foul. Nigeria win a costless kick.

85' A lofted cross into the box, produced by Tino Susic (Bosnia & Herzegovina), was unsuccessful as the defence made a clearance.



83' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) sends a pass into the box, but the opposition's defence is alert to the danger and makes a clearance.

82' Ejike Uzoenyi (Nigeria) receives the ball and fires a first-time shot from long range. His brilliant effort, directed towards the middle of the goal, is blocked by Asmir Begovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) who pulls off a stunning save!

82' The game is interrupted. John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) is given a yellow card. He got to be more careful, if he don't want to be sent off.

81' A clumsy foul by Muhamed Besić (Bosnia & Herzegovina). Peter O'Leary blows the whistle. Nigeria are going to send a costless kick

79' Ejike Uzoenyi (Nigeria) fires the ball from a mid-range costless kick, but he blazed his shot over the bar.

79' Toni Sunjić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) trips an opponent with a slide tackle. Peter O'Leary stops the game and he could give him a card, but eventually only warning comes. Nigeria are awarded a costless kick.

77' Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) has a good chance to score with a mid-range attempt after collecting a pass. He fires to the bottom left corner, but he can't generate enough power to trouble Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria).

75' The referee gives a time for a substitution. Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) heads to be replaced by Ejike Uzoenyi (Nigeria).

73' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) is clearly asking for a medical treatment with his painful gestures. How serious is his injury is yet to be found out.

72' Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) rises high to head a nice lofted cross towards the middle of the goal. Unfortunately for him, his close-range effort lacks pace and is denied by Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) who makes a comfortable save.

70' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) is able to continue to play.

69' Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) attempts to find one of his teammates with a fine lofted pass, but the defence reacts well to intercept the effort.

69' The game is interrupted now, Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) picks up a knock and the physio has to come.

68' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) commits a rough challenge, and Peter O'Leary blows the whistle for infringement. Bosnia & Herzegovina are given an advantage. They have a costless kick.

67' What a goal-scoring opportunity! Zvjezdan Misimović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) makes a good run into the box to collect a killer pass and slams the ball on goal, but the shot is blocked by the defender with an amazing slide tackle.

66' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) takes the corner but fails to find any of his teammates as he overhits the effort.

65' Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) goes on a mazy run, skips past two defenders and pulls the trigger in front of the keeper. Asmir Begovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) makes a decent save to deny his effort directed to the bottom right corner. Nigeria have a corner.

65' Substitution. Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) did his best and is replaced by Shola Ameobi (Nigeria)

64' It is time for a substitution. Haris Medunjanin (Bosnia & Herzegovina) will be replaced by Tino Susic (Bosnia & Herzegovina).

'62 Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) works the corner short instead of sending the ball into the penalty area.

61' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) was close to alter the score as he made a great solo effort and subsequently unleashed a promising shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball went towards the middle of the goal, but Asmir Begovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) showed all his agility and saved this one.

60' John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) sends a sweet pass inside the box, controlled by Efe Ambrose (Nigeria). He attempts to trick one of the opposing defenders, but fails as the ball is cleared out of the danger.

58' Here comes a substitution. Senad Lulić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) has had enough and is replaced by Sejad Salihovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina).

57' It's time for a substitution. Izet Hajrović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) can take a break and Vedad Ibisevic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) comes on the pitch.

56' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) connected with a pass around the edge of the box, aimed and struck. His attempt went in the direction of the bottom right corner, but Asmir Begovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) was alert and didn't let the score change.

'54 A pass into the penalty area from Mensur Mujdza (Bosnia & Herzegovina) is intercepted by the defence.

54' Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) produces a dangerous low pass into the penalty area, but the opponent's defence manages to cut it out.

53' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) pulls an opponent down. If Peter O'Leary sees him in a challenge like this again, he might not get away without a caution.

52' Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) sends a quick through ball into space for his teammate, who is lurking on the offside border, but one of the defenders intercepts and clears the danger.

51' Good defending. Izet Hajrović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) tries to find Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) inside the box, but the pass is cut out.

50' Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) crosses into the box from near the side line, but he doesn't hit it as he wanted, and it's averted by the well-organized defence.

49' Izet Hajrović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) sends a pass into the box, but his attempt is thwarted and cleared.

47' Bosnia & Herzegovina seeing far more of the ball now.

'46 Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) with a through ball which would have led to a great opportunity, if it hadn't been stopped by the defence.

'46 Everything is ready for the beginning of the second half, and it happened.

There has been no time for the supporters to get bored during the eventful opening 45 minutes. Both teams' performances were spiced up with some breathtaking situations. We are witnessing quite a balanced game with both teams struggling to prevail. Pass and move, the home side display some possession football so far. The visitors display patience as they are waiting for the right moment to hit them on the break.

45+2' Peter O'Leary has ended the first half by blowing the whistle.

45' 1 min. of stoppage-time to be played.

45' Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) blows a golden chance from inside the box. He volleyed the ball narrowly over the crossbar. What a miss!

43' Izet Hajrović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) fails to send a pass into the box. His effort is cut out.

41' Senad Lulić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) sends a lofted cross into the box, but the opponent's defence heads the ball out of danger.

'40 Haris Medunjanin (Bosnia & Herzegovina) attempts to surprise the keeper with a shot from distance, but it lacks more accuracy and it goes high over the crossbar.

'39 Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) takes the ball, nicely zig-zags through the defence, but his low drive to the right post was perfectly denied by Asmir Begovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina).

38' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) takes the corner which is cleared

'38 Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) collects a pass inside the box, and he unleashes a shot which is brilliantly blocked by a defender. The ball went out of play. Nigeria will have a chance to score from a corner.

'37 Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) seems to be alright and rejoins the game.

'37 Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) and Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) matched up again to find some space for an unmarked teammate.

36' Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) is having a really harsh time now. We are about to find out how serious his injury is.

'35 Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) found some space to dink a cross from the side into the box, but it would have to be more precise to threaten the opponent.

'34 Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) rises above the opponent's defence to head the precise cross towards the goal. His effort, directed to the middle of the goal, is blocked by Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) who pulls off a comfortable save!

'32 Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) blocks a long-range effort from Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina), which was directed towards the bottom right corner.

'30 What a goal! Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) plays it to Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria), who finds himself unmarked inside the box to slot a first-time shot past Asmir Begovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina), low into the middle of the net. 1:0.

'30 It's a goal! Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) converts his effort.

'28 Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) decides to try his luck with a long-range blast after receiving a precise pass. His effort was aimed to the middle of the goal. However, Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) has a clear vision and makes a comfortable save.

'27 Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) fires the ball with a volley from the edge of the box, but his effort flies well wide of the right post.

'24 Emir Spahic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) takes the corner, but one of the defenders reacts well and rises highest to head the ball away

'24 Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) latches on to a precise pass and one-on-one with the keeper slams the ball towards the roof of the net. Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) is alert, though, and leaps like a salmon to deny his attempt. Corner kick. Bosnia & Herzegovina will have an opportunity.

'23 Izet Hajrović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) weaves through the defence with ease and gets one-on-one with the keeper, but fails to score with his low striketo the middle of the target as Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) produces a good save.

'21 The assistant referee raises his flag and the main referee blows the whistle. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) puts the ball into the net, but he is flagged for offside.

'20 A rebounded ball lands on the feet of Zvjezdan Misimović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) whose promising strike from long range flies a few inches wide of the right post! What a great effort!

'19 Miralem Pjanić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) overhits a cross from the corner, and none of his teammates can get his head on it.

'19 Mensur Mujdza (Bosnia & Herzegovina) is disappointed with himself because he got into a good area, but he produces a poor cross. The ball goes out for a corner. Bosnia & Herzegovina can continue in their attacking effort.

'18 Another attempt to quickly send the ball beyond the defence by John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) is averted and cleared away to safety.

'16 Excellent touch by Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria)! He latches on to a precious pass on the edge of the box and produces a shot goalwards which goes way wide of the left post.

'14 Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) attempts to create a scoring opportunity with a wonderful long ball, but the defenders manage to avert the danger.

'14 Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) tries his luck from the edge of the box after receiving an accurate pass. Asmir Begovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) makes a stunning save and denies the effort which is headed for the bottom left corner.

'13 Flag up against Michel Babatunde (Nigeria). He had space to move into behind the defence, but he went too soon.

'13 Mensur Mujdza (Bosnia & Herzegovina) crosses the ball forward but it is intercepted.

'11 John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) receives a precise pass on the edge of the box and releases a promising effort. Unfortunately for him, his strike flies painfully close to the left post.

'11 Zvjezdan Misimović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) puts a cross into the box from the costless kick, but the defender gets there first.

'10 Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) pulls the jersey of one of the opposition players, and Peter O'Leary blows his whistle for a foul. A costless kick to Bosnia & Herzegovina.

'9 Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) attempts to find one of his teammates, but puts far too much on the pass and the chance is gone.

'8 Muhamed Besić (Bosnia & Herzegovina) gets the ball and drives a shot from the edge of the area which goes high over the bar.

'7 Close effort! Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) takes the resulting costless kick from a promising distance, but he sends it narrowly wide of the right post

'6 A promising position to execute a costless kick from. Nigeria should take advantage of that.





'6 Peter O'Leary shows the yellow card to Haris Medunjanin (Bosnia & Herzegovina) for a heavy challenge.

'3 Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) puts a dangerous cross into the box, but the corner is cleared by the first man.

'3 Izet Hajrović (Bosnia & Herzegovina) whips the ball in, but it can't reach any of his teammates as the opposition's defence averts the threat. Juwon Oshaniwa (Nigeria) attempts to send a pass but the effort is blocked.

'1 The match has just begun.

22:57- Bosnia-Herzegovina is playing.........the game all set to start in a bit.

22: 55- The Nigerian anthem is being played right now and so much cheers from fans.

22:40 - 2o minutes before kick-off in Cuiaba. Both teams are having light work outs on the pitch to get a feeling before the kick-off.

22:05 - 55 minutes before kick-off game Nigeria - Bosnia.

Line-up Bosnia: Begovic, Spahic (c), Besic, Pjanic, Misimovic, Dzeko, Mujdza, Sunjic, Lulic,Medunjanin,Hajrovic.

Line-up Nigeria: Enyeama, Yobo (c), Oshaniwa, Efe, Omeruo, Ogenyi Onazi, Mikel Obi, BabatundeMichael,Osaze,AhmedMusa,EmmanuelEmenike.

Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba, venue of tomight's match: Sustainability has been the major consideration for the new stadium in Cuiaba, as those visiting the 41,112-seater arena will be able to enjoy the 2014 FIFA World Cup in naturally rich surroundings.

21:42- Here is more preview of tonight's match by Ervin Krantic: Bosnia and Herzegovina - Nigeria: Super Eagles go toe-to-toe with Zmajevi.

21:40- Both sides have never met in a competitive meeting before and this will their first match against each other.

21: 30- Form: (Last five matches Nigeria - Bosnia)

NIG: D-D-D-L-D BIH: L-L-W-W-L

Masoud Shojae: Tall, creative midfielder has a ready made partnership with Nekounam as both were at Osasuna. Is still in Spain at Las Palmas.

Javad Nekounam- Central midfielder with a powerful shot, at 33 he’s moved back to play in the Iranian League after a long career with Osasuna in Spain.

Emmanuel Emenike - Accusations of match-fixing threatened to ruin the striker’s career and he had to wait until last year to be cleared. However, Emenike responded in ideal fashion and notched 12 goals for Fenerbahce last season to win the title. Much of Nigeria's goalscoring hopes will fall on his shoulders.

John Obi Mikel - With just one goal in over 200 league appearances for Chelsea, few Blues fans would ever imagine the 27-year-old as an attacking playmaker but that is the role he has been given by Keshi, who will again turn to Mikel to provide the creativity and experience to ensure progression.

21:12- Key Players

BIH: Bosnia’s captain Emir Spahic is doubtful with a knee injury after being ruled out of Thursday’s practice. The central defender left the training ground with a huge ice block strapped around his left knee. Midfielder Sejad Salihovic, who can also be deployed as a left back, is struggling to shake off a long-term injury but assistant coach Borce Sredojevic was confident he would recover.

“I am optimistic about Spahic’s chances because we all know his will-power and what he means to the team,” Sredojevic told reporters in Bosnia’s Guaruja base

Nigeria lost defender Godfrey Oboabona to injury against Iran with Joseph Yobo, a veteran of the 2002 and 2010 finals, set to replace him. Coach Stephen Keshi also looks set to start Peter Odemwingie up front alongside Emmanuel Emenike. Three other players - Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa and Reuben Gabriel - could also be absent for Nigeria.

21:00- Nigeria Team news

20:56 - Stephen Keshi's Nigeria expected to beat Iran and will see this second game as a must-win, given that they will play Argentina in its last group game. The manager has told his players to get their minds off of the poor result.

20: 51 - A loss for Bosnia would eliminate them from advancing to the knockout stages, however, Safet Susic's has reportedly pledged to start Vedad Ibisevic against Nigeria. This will reunite Ibisevic with Dzeko, who were crucial in Bosnia scoring 30 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers.

20:46 - Those who believe the weather can have an impact on matches will be expecting Nigeria to be the more comfortable side in the heat of Cuiaba, a city in the very middle of South America where average winter temperatures are in the higher 20s Celsius.

20:42 - Being at a World Cup is indescribable, and then to play at a stadium like that in our opening game against a team like Argentina. On top of that I scored a historic first goal- Vedad Ibisevic on Bosnia and Herzegovina's FIFA World Cup debut at the Maracana.

20:38- If anything, the World Cup debutants’ (Bosnia- Herzegovina) confident display in the 2-1 reverse to one of the title favourites has given them cause for optimism going forward. Coach Safet Susic’s side technically-gifted ensemble will be more eager than ever to record a historic first World Cup victory.

20:34- For the first time since their World Cup debut in the 90's, Nigeria were heading to Brazil brimming with confidence- the confidence they will have to show against Bosnia knowing that this is a must win game tonight.

20: 30- The unexpected triumph in 2013 has given fans back in Nigeria much to be confident about hoping that they will be out to impress in Brazil this summer but the campaign got to a dismal start when the Super Eagles of Nigeria could only manage a drab 0-0 draw against Iran in their first game.

20:26- Bosnia-Herzegovina coach Safet Susic believes there is plenty more to come from his side as the World Cup newcomers look for their first win of the tournament at the expense of Nigeria. A good showing in their Group F opener against Argentina led to a narrow 2-1 defeat as Lionel Messiscored one of the goals of the competition to date. With Nigeria and Iran holding each other to a goalless draw in a game bereft of quality, Susic now wants to see his side push on and progress into the knockout stages behind Argentina. "We haven't shown everything we are capable of yet," he said. "I hope that Argentina will win their other two games, because if they do then the second spot will be between Iran, Nigeria and Bosnia. I am convinced that we still have everything to play for."

20:22- The coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi, has expressed optimism that the Nigerian team will defeat Bosnia-Herzegovina. Coach Keshi admitted that the opening game display against Iran was disappointing for Nigerians, and has vowed that his team would be going all out to get the required result against the eastern Europeans. “We had a tie against Iran and then with the bomb blast it was not pleasant at all. It was very tough for Nigerians to swallow. Really, I don’t know what to say but our hearts go out to them and as well, we will try and do everything possible to make sure that we put back smiles on the faces of Nigerians"

20:18- This is a must win game for the reigning African Champions, Super Eagles of Nigeria after they started thier 2014 World cup campaign against Iran with a 0-0draw Bosnia- Herzegovina, they know that another loss tonight will be dentimental to thier World Cup ambition.

20:15- Match Officials:

Referee: Peter O LEARY (NZL)

Assistant Referee 1: Jan Hendrik HINTZ (NZL)

Assistant Referee 2: Mark RULE (NZL)

Fourth official: Roberto MORENO (PAN)

20:07- Bosnia Squad

Goalkeepers: Asmir Begovic (Stoke City), Asmir Avdukic (Borac Banja Luka), Jasmin Fejzic (VFR Aalen).

Defenders: Emir Spahic (Bayer Leverkusen), Toni Sunjic (Zorya Lugansk), Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), Ognjen Vranjes (Elazigspor), Ermin Bicakcic (Eintracht Braunschweig), Muhamed Besic (Ferencvaros), Mensur Mujdza (Freiburg).

Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic (Roma), Izet Hajrovic (Galatasaray), Haris Medunjanin (Gaziantepspor), Senad Lulic (Lazio), Anel Hadzic (Sturm), Tino Susic, Avdija Vrsaljevic (both Hajduk), Sejad Salihovic (Hoffenheim), Zvjezdan Misimovic (Guizhour Renhe), Senijad Ibricic (Erciyesspor),

Strikers: Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart), Edin Dzeko (Manchester City), Edin Visca (Istanbul BB).

20:03- Nigeria Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Vincent Enyeama (Lille), Austin Ejide (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Chigozie Agbim (Gombe United)

Defenders: Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Godfrey Oboabona (Rizespor), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Kenneth Omeruo (Middlesbrough), Juwon Oshaniwa (Ashdod), Joseph Yobo (Norwich, on loan from Fenerbahce), Kunle Odunlami (Sunshine Stars).

Midifelders: John Obi Mikel (Chelsea), Ramon Azeez (Almeria), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), Reuben Gabriel (Waasland-Beveren), Michael Babatunde (Violyn Lutsk) Ejike Uzoenyi (Enugu Rangers).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Shola Ameobi (Newcastle), Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce), Michael Uchebo (Cercle Brugge), Peter Odemwingie (Stoke), Victor Moses (Liverpool, on loan from Chelsea), Uche Nwofor (Heerenveen).

20:00- I am Oderinde Olufemi and you are Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of this massive Group F clash between Nigeria vs Bosnia- Herzegovina, live from Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba. Live coverage will begin at 23:00pm.