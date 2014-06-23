Holland - Chile Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup 2014

18:54. Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of Chile - Holland. Ben Warner's match report will be up shortly.

18:52. An impressive second half display from Van Gaal's men means that the Dutch finish at the top of Group B with a 100% record!

Full Time: Holland 2-0 Chile

92' After a quick break from Robben on the left flank, the captain rolls the ball across goal to Depay, who slides the ball into the bottom corner. Fantastic break from Holland.

GOAL!!! Depay doubles Holland's lead!

90' Three minutes to be added on.

88' Kuyt is replaced by Kongolo.

84' Chile are once again pushing Holland deep into their own half. So far however, the Dutch have looked assured at the back.

80' Pinilla replaces Vargas, as Chile look for the equaliser.

76' The subsequent corner kick is played short to Blind, who curls the ball the back post, where substitute, Leroy Fer heads dives in to head the ball into the Chilean goal.

GOALLL!! Fer gives Holland the lead!

76' Great effort! Depay flicks the ball past Medel before unleashing a venomous shot on goal. Bravo is on hand however to punch the ball over the bar.

75' Fer replaces Sneijder for Holland.

74' Great defending! Vargas flicks the subsequent set piece clear of danger.

73' A Silly challenge from Medel on the left hand side of the penalty leads to a costless kick in a promising position for Holland...

71' The Sao Paulo crowd are seemingly restless. To be honest though, their moans and jeers are more than warranted at the moment.

69' Valdivia replaces Silva for Chile.

68' The youngster has replaced Lens.

67' Depay is set to come on for Holland.

64' Sanchez brilliantly flicks the ball through the legs of Lens on the right side of the penalty area, and with no one making a run into the 6 yard box, the dimunitive forward opts to shoot from an extremely tight angle. Cillessen however, does well to palm the ball clear of danger.

60' Chile are struggling to keep hold of the ball at the moment, giving the ball away carelessly on numerous occasions.

56' Sanchez strikes from fully 30 yards, however his shot flies well over the bar.

54' Holland have dominated the opening ten minutes. Due to Kuyt venturing forward more, the Dutch have looked threatening.

49' It's been an open start to the second half, with Holland noticeably venturing further forward.

45' Beausejour has replaced Gutierrez for Chile.

We're underway for the second half!

17:51. After a very dull start to the half, both sides came out of their shell slightly more in the final 15 minutes and it made for an interesting contest. Hopefully we'll see more of the same after the interval!

Half Time: Holland 0-0 Chile

44' Terrible defending from Holland! The Dutch defence are caught napping from a Sanchez set piece, and allow Gutierrez to ghost into the centre of the box. Despite being unmarked and unchallenged, Gutierrez's subsequent header is put wide of the right post.

39' Outstanding from Robben!! The 30 year old picks up the ball inside his own half, and after jinking past 4 Chilean defenders, he proceeds into the left hand side of the penalty area. His shot across the goal however, rolls just wide of the post.

37' In today's other Group B fixture, David Villa has given Spain a 1-0 lead.

35' Chance! Robben's set piece delivery from the right of the penalty area is met by De Vrij at the back post, but the defender is unable to redirect the ball towards goal.

33' Much better from Holland! De Jong wins the ball high in the Chilean half and plays the ball to Robben. The captain's subsequent pass to Janmaat is, however, slightly wayward.

31' The Dutch have been incredibly negative in the first 30 minutes. Rather than pressing high like they did so effectively against Spain, they have dropped into their defensive third, in the hope that Chile will over commit.

26' Sneijder tries to catch the goalkeeper out at the near post with a low curling effort, but Bravo is on hand to smother the ball.

25' Silva brings down Lens on the left hand side of the penalty area. Holland have a costless kick in a precarious position for Chile...

22' Chance! A training ground corner kick played low to the edge of the penalty area is met by Guitierrez. However, his oscillating effort goes just over the crossbar.

19' I don't think there has been a single shot on or off target from either side so far.

17' Due to the heat, the players have been allowed to go over to the touchline for a water break.

14' Holland are incredibly deep, with their wing backs pushed back into full back positions.

13' Very timid opening to this game, hopefully it picks up soon.

4' Chile have started brightly, with Sanchez find pockets of space just in front of the Dutch defence.

We're underway in Sao Paulo!

16:54. The stands of the Arena Corinthians is a sea of red, the Chile players will feel right at home in Sao Paulo this evening.

16:52. Today's referee is Bakary Gassama

16:30. Two notable inclusions from the starting XI's today; both Robin Van Persie and Arturo Vidal are to be rested.

16:16. Chile starting XI: Claudio Bravo; Francisco Silva, Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara; Eugenio Mena, Mauricio Isla, Charles Aranguiz, Marcelo Diaz; Felipe Gutierrez; Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas.

16:14. Holland starting XI: Jasper Cillessen; Ron Vlaar, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Daryl Janmaat, Nigel de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dirk Kuyt; Wesley Sneijder; Arjen Robben, Jeremain Lens.

16:11. Star Man: Arjen Robben - Playing in an unfamiliar central role with Holland, the 30 year old's pace and trickery has been pivotal in the Dutch's progression to the knockout stages.

16:03. Star Man: Alexis Sanchez - The Barcelona man has been in sparkling form for his country recently, scoring in Chile's opening fixture against Australia. If Chile are to be a threat to Holland today, he will likely be the source of their distress.

14:31. Chile and Holland, World Cup stats (courtesy of Goal):

Possession: Chile - 51% Holland - 42.6%

Passing Accuracy: Chile - 81.3% Holland - 80.3%

Shots Attempted: Chile - 15 Holland - 24

14:21. The Juventus midfieler, despite suffering from achilles injury, has been one of the midfield stars of the tournament so far. His tireless performance in the Maracana last week epitomised what's been great about Chile so far.

14:18. Arturo Vidal, speaking at the Chilean press conference, described the current generation of Chilean players as the greatest ever:

“If we play the same as against Spain then we can make it all the way to the final. But we have to improve. This is the best generation of Chilean football in our history. Our team is stronger than anything we have seen before in our country.”

“It is going to be a final. Both teams want to win the group and it is certainly going to be a complicated match to play Brazil in their own country. It is going to be tough but we are not concentrating on that yet."

14:15. Sampaoli also stated that he has been impressed with the brand of football that Holland have played in their first two Group B fixtures:

“They have a high quality and an extremely good style that has inspired much respect. Of course, tomorrow we want to win. We don’t want to destroy Holland’s dream but build our own dream.”

14:10. In yesterday's press conference, Chile manager, Jorge Sampaoli criticised the choice of venue for today's clash, stating that the pitch is in a "bad state":

“The pitch in the stadium is in a bad state, we don’t want to destroy it more. Tomorrow we will have a match in the stadium on a pitch that does not reach our expectations.”

14:05. The populace of Holland have been surprised and thrilled by the attacking brand of football that their national team has played so far in this World Cup. So much in fact, that people have already decided that a horrible football tattoo is the best way to commemorate their performances:

14:01. The Dutch coach also revealed that he would prefer to avoid Brazil in the round of 16:

"If I were allowed to choose, I'd rather not play against Brazil, although Croatia or Mexico aren't bad opponents either. But I think, at a World Cup, the host country always has an advantage."

14:00. Speaking ahead of today's game, Van Gaal praised Chile, stating that both sides are evenly matched:

"I think both teams are equally strong, I expect it to be 50-50. Chile are incredibly passionate and extremely well organised. But I foresee a lot of opportunities because, like Spain, they are extremely eager to attack. They are also a team which always trusts in their own abilities. That could provide us with some opportunities from which we might be able to benefit."

13:59. Despite showing signs of weakness against Australia, Jorge Sampaoli's men proved their doubters wrong in their second game against Spain. Chile recorded a famous 2-0 victory in Rio:

13:57. Similar to Holland, Chile also struggled to see off Australia, winning 3-1 in Cuiaba courtesy of goals from Valdivia, Beausejour, and Sanchez:

13:54. The Dutch were surprisingly less dominant in their second Group B fixture, however a late goal from Depay was enough to see off a Cahill lead Australian side:

13:52. Van Gaal's men shocked the world with a 5-1 victory over World champions, Spain on matchday 1. The use of Van Persie and Robben up front proved to a masterstroke from the new Manchester United manager, as the two ran the Spanish defence ragged:

13:50. Holland have arguably been the most impressive team so far at the World Cup. They comfortably saw off Spain before beating a spirited Australia side to secure their place in the round of 16.

13:47. Both sides have already secured qualification for the knockout stages of this year's FIFA World Cup. Today first place in the group, and the possibility of avoiding a round of 16 tie with Brazil, will be decided.

13:45. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Group B's meeting between Holland and Chile.