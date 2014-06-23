Australia 0-3 Spain: La Roja find their old form

Fernando Torres, David Villa, Santi Cazorla, Koke, Raul Albiol and Pepe Reina all earned their 2014 World Cup starting debut's today, playing from the off against opponents Australia. The new players we're brought in due to the circumstances, Spain couldn't qualify for the next stage in the tournament so Del Bosque started different players than many of the usual suspects.

The first ten minutes were very quiet with neither team really threatening the others goal, both reserved in possession it seemed like this could be a signal for the rest of the game, but that's not how it went, far from it in fact. The 23rd minute saw a smart bit of play in the box by Villa costless Alba at the back post, the Barcelona left back hit a powerful shot but it was straight at the goalkeeper, a missed chance that should have been buried.

In 33rd minute smart play by Villa again involving several step overs saw him get away from Jedinak and send the ball straight across the goal mouth, a touch was all that was needed but it went wanting. Not long after that chance the catalyst for most of the play early on scored himself, David Villa. A perfect ball from Iniesta sent Juanfran in behind the defence who picked out Villa with a low cross across the box, Spain’s all-time top goal scorer made no mistake putting the ball into the back of the net with an improvised back heel finish. The goal was Spain's first from open play all tournament and could leave questions as to why Villa didn't feature more prominently in the tournament, instead playing second fiddle to new man Diego Costa who failed to impress on the international stage.

Immediately after the goal Australia went up the other end and created a chance of their own, Ramos controlled the ball poorly in his own box and gave the Socceroo's a moment of hope which was quickly squandered by Reina who claimed the ball strongly.

At the break Australia made one change with Ben Halloran coming on for Adam Taggart after the New York Jets man failed to make an impression on the game. Much like the first half the following ten minutes were quiet that was until the 55th when David Villa's international career came to an end the man with 97 caps and 59 goals, was substituted for Juan Mata, he was not happy with Del Bosque's decision and showed his resentment to the axe with frustrated body language. The Spanish contingent in the crowd cheered him off recognising what an integral part to their success over the years he has been a somewhat bitter sweet day for Villa, scoring a goal but also retiring from a part of the game he loves. Today's match also marked another special occasion in the Spanish squad with Andres Iniesta earning his 100th cap, it wasn't in the circumstances he would have hoped for but it still remains a huge milestone in his career.

Australia made the third substitution of the game with Troisi replacing Oar in the 60th minute the attacking midfielder was brought on to spice things up which he did turning out to be one of the more positive Australian players on show. Not long after this Sergio Ramos received the first yellow card of the game for a rash tackle on Halloran, the Real Madrid man is no stranger to bookings so it was no surprise to see him in the referee’s notepad.

Cesc Fabregas came on for Santi Cazorla in the 67th minute of the game and the newly signed Chelsea man immediately came on and caused a foul, the frustration at being left out for the majority of the World Cup poured out in his first challenge, it wasn't hard to read between the lines. Iniesta in the 68th minute showed again why he's considered one of the best in the world playing another blinding pass through behind the defence this time to Torres, the Chelsea man took a touch and composed himself for a simple finish, 2-0 Spain.

Socceroo veteran Mark Bresciano came on for Oliver Bozanic in the 71st minute and he too like Villa looked to have played his last game for his national side today, a truly great servant to Australia he will be sorely missed by them in future competitions. Minutes after Australian man Troisi hit a blistering shot towards Pepe Reina who calmly watched the ball fly over the goal, it was worth a shot and was one of the very few chances Australia created in the second half.

In the 77th minute Bresciano wriggled his way out of tricky situation beating Xabi Alonso and another Spanish player to costless his team mate behind the defence with an over top through ball, the pass was a bit too heavy though and Pepe Reina anticipated it early coming off his line to clear it away. The former Serie A man was another one of the more positive players in the Australian side that stood out since coming on as a substitute.

Juan Mata scored the third for La Roja with a wonderful goal in the 81st minute, he took down a Cesc Fabregas through ball with style, getting the ball out of his feet and slotting it under the on rushing Ryan. Again questions could be asked as to why he wasn't seen more this World Cup as this game was his first showing in Brazil. Straight after that goal David Silva came on for Xabi Alonso, the Real Madrid general won't be particularly happy with his overall contribution to the team this World Cup but he can be happy with his performance today.

In the 86th minute Troisi played the ball out wide to Davidson and then sprinted into the box for the reply from the one two, Sergio Ramos read the play though and came storming past Troisi to deny the opportunity of an equaliser, the Spanish defender intercepted the cross as he was adamant on keeping a clean sheet at least once in the tournament.

The second yellow went to Australia's Spiranovic after man handling David Silva grasping at his shirt desperately trying to bring him under control but failing. Soon after the Manchester City magician had the ball again and came close with a half volley from the edge of the box however it was dragged wide after a scuffed attempt if he had made the proper contact it would have surely added a fourth to the goal tally. Jedinak was next in the book and again Silva was the receiver of the challenge, the tired legs of Australia started to show with the quickness and speed at which Silva moved proving too much for them, the resulting costless kick from which Ramos shot didn't provide any danger though and so the score line ended at 3-0.

Spain looked like they were back to their old selves against Australia as they were incisive on the ball and had that cutting edge back that had eluded them for some time. With youth coming through and them sticking by their manager it won’t be long until we see them back challenging for titles, they will hopefully put this down as a blip and move forward. Australia didn't do themselves justice in this game as they have been superb throughout the tournament, but they certainly shouldn't feel disappointed as they given a good account for themselves in the other games and have proved why they should be taken more seriously by bigger nations.