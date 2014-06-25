Switzerland 3 - 0 Honduras: Shaqiri's hat-trick sends the Swiss onwards

Switzerland’s early dominance was a clear indication as to how the game would materialise.

Honduras, who had a very slim chance of qualifying, could do nothing but try and defend - but they held out for only 6 minutes. Bayern Munich’s Xherdan Shaqiri was the scorer, and he silenced many critics who had defied him. Wrapping his foot around the ball, he managed to obtain the required amount of spin, delivering it upon the cross bar, before watching it bounce down into the goal. Stranded, Valladares stared in awe at the shot that had just pierced his net - he could do nothing more. 1-0, and already Honduras had a mountain to climb.

Shaqiri and Switzerland found a second on 31 minutes; Drmic made the most of promising counter attack, supplying a through-ball to perfection to the onrushing Xherdan Shaqiri. From there the Bayern Munich knew exactly what to do, slotting it beyond Valladares. 2-0.

At half time, Switzerland sat in the second qualification place in group E, with Ecuador and France drawing 0-0.

After the break, Honduras came out with a little more fight about themselves. Luis Suarez had obviously given them an earful, because they seemed to play with more purpose, and intention to score. The introduction of Chavez gave Los Catachros an added amount of pace on the left-hand side, offering something different to Wigan’s Espinoza who had been practically non-existent for the duration of the first half.

Jerry Bengtson’s failed diving header was just one of the chances Honduras created in the second half. The same man had a golden opportunity when he rounded Switzerland ‘keeper Benaglio, but his shot was admirably cleared off the line by no.13 Rodriguez.

While Switzerland had a two goal lead, the next goal was always going to be the all-important one. So when Honduras appeared to be denied a certain penalty, you can imagine how disappointed they were. Jerry Palacios efficiently brought under control Izaguirre’s long ball, but as he went to pull the trigger, he was clipped by Djourou who was undoubtedly, and undeniably the wrong side of Honduras’ number 9.

Shaqiri who had been hungry been to complete his hat-trick ever since that second goal, consumed another chance on 71 minutes, side-footing carefully past Valladares, and satisfying his onlookers. 3-0.

That goal condemned Honduras to bottom place in Group E, though they had a multitude of chances before the last light shined. Bengtson missed another header - one of those ‘strikers dream of’, while Najar had his well driven half-volley palmed away.

Eventually, the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of this match, and with Switzerland's 3-0 advantage, Ecuador were required to put two goals past Les Bleus. That match ended 0-0, meaning France proceed as champions while, Switzerland take second place with 6 points to Ecuador’s 4.

Honduras will be disappointed to bow out of the World Cup without a single point to show for their efforts. They did however manage to score this time around, as opposed to their goalless South Africa campaign - that is at least something to take positives from.