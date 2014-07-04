FC Augsburg complete the signing of PSV Eindhoven striker Tim Matavž

Bundesliga club FC Augsburg have completed the signing of Tim Matavž from PSV Eindhoven on a five-year contract until summer 2019.

Matavž, 25, follows Shawn Parker and Nikola Đurđić to be the third striker to join the Bavarian club in as many days. Augsburg and PSV have agreed to disclose the transfer fee.

“Tim Matavž has provided not only in Eindhoven, but also in the Slovenian national team his marksmanship to the test,” Augsburg’s sporting director Stefan Reuter was quoted as he went on to say; “We are convinced that it is our team helped by its qualities in the Bundesliga.”

The Slovenian international has scored ten goals in twenty-eight matches for the national team, whilst netting twenty-four goals in seventy appearances for the Eindhoven club.

“I look forward to the new challenge in the German Bundesliga,” Matavž told the clubs website. “It’s nice that I have only missed the first few days of preparation. I can get to know my new colleagues and the environment at Augsburg in the next few weeks and integrate myself into the team, so that we can successfully start the season.”

Matavž will wear the number 23 for the Bavarian club, and will start training with the team on Saturday.