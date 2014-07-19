Casemiro joins Porto on a season long loan

After selling Fernando to Manchester City it was obvious that FC Porto would need a replacement to fill the void that the Brazilian had left. The Portuguese giants acted quickly though and have today announced the signing of Carlos Henrique Casemiro on loan. The 22 year old looks to be a perfect fit as he is very similar to Fernando in his playing style, strong, defensive minded and a good distributor of the ball.

After making just 13 appearances last year under Carlo Ancelotti it makes sense to loan the youngster out to get some playing time under his belt. Casemiro was on loan at Real Madrid from Sao Paulo in the 2012/13 season until Los Blancos bought him outright at the end of the campaign which could happen here too as Porto do have the option of buying Casemiro at the end of the season. However if this were to happen Real Madrid have a buy back clause in the contract to purchase him back at a later date.

Real Madrid issued this statement through their website earlier today -

“Real Madrid and FC Porto have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Casemiro for the 2014-15 season”

“Porto reserves the option to buy at the end of the season. If the Portuguese club execute this, Real Madrid will retain an option to buy back the player”

The signing of Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich this summer would be yet another player Casemiro would have to compete with for that all important starting XI place and so the move benefits everyone involved.

Casemiro won’t be the only player on loan from La Liga at Porto this season after Barcelona man Cristian Tello made the switch earlier this week.