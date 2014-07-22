A History of Heidenheim: Can Frank Schmidt continue their historic rise?

Originally formed as far back as 1846 as a gymnastics club called Turngemeinde Heidenheim, it took until 1911 for a footballing side to be formed, originally under the name of VfL Heidenheim.

The club stayed a portion of the gymnastics club until 1922, where they were able to branch out their own way, under the name of VfL Heidenheim 1911. They were joined by a swimming club in 1936, but just 13 years later after World War II they went their separate ways again, and due to the popularity of the football club, they were able to go it alone once again.

The original athletics club had kept going though, and although was disbanded during the war by the Nazi’s for being ‘politically unreliable’, they renovated themselves post-war and joined another club to become a strong force in the area, named TSB 1846 Heidenheim.

The 1970’s were a defining decade for both Heidenheim clubs, when they combined in May 1972, bringing the footballers again together with the gymnastic club to form Heidenheimer SB. A year later, they moved to their current home ‘The Albstadion’ which at the time could hold 8,000 supporters.

The team played in the Amateurliga Württemberg (now called the Oberliga Baden-Württemberg) for most of this decade, with cup triumphs leading them to contest in Germany’s flagship knockout competition, the DFB-Pokal in 1975, ’78, and ’80.

After that, they endured a spell in the lower divisions, until they finally returned to the Oberliga Baden-Württemberg in 2004. Ever since then, its been a fabulous decade for the reds.

In 2007, they again split from the sports club to go alone, though this time the split has been an undoubted success. Former player Frank Schmidt – who featured 112 times in four years for the club – took over the team in the same year, and led them to promotion in consecutive years, leaving them in the 3. Liga for the 2009-10 season.

Their success saw their ground boosted to hold 13,000 spectators, and renamed the Voith-Arena. Schmidt stayed in charge, and four consecutive top half finishes combined with three Württemberg Cup wins ensured they continued to dominate the lower leagues.

A fourth straight cup win was secured last season as they beat Stuttgarter Kickers 4-2, completing a league and cup double as they edged out RB Leipzig on goal difference to finish top, and secure 2. Liga football for the first time in their history.

With current boss Schmidt certainly proving his worth in the lower leagues, this will be another huge test for the former defender, though they are already assembling a competent squad; including goalkeeper Jan Zimmermann, who played for Eintracht Frankfurt for four years in Germany’s top tier and Robert Strauß who featured 91 times for FC Augsburg.

They also have exciting young talents such as Robert Leipertz, who joined from Schalke II after 20 goals in 34 games last season, and defender Michael Vitzthum who is a German U21 international.

Last season, both promoted teams suffered very different fates, with Karlsruher finishing 5th, which Bielefeld suffered immediate relegation back to the 3.Liga. Heidenheim will certainly be hoping to mirror the former of the two.