Germany under 19's face Ukraine in the fight for Group B top spot

Germany will play Ukraine on Friday evening, in Gyor, knowing the winner will face the runner-up in Group A. Austria and Portugal await the winner of this match, with those two sides seemingly keen to avoid the might of Germany. However, all four of these sides have booked their place in the FIFA Under 20 World Cup, thanks to guarantee of third place finishes meaning they'll be in New Zealand next year.

Germany will be one of the favourites heading into the tournament in Oceania, but their main concerns lie in Hungary. After a thriller against Serbia, coach Marcus Sorg will be hoping that a 91st minute equaliser isn't required. A 2-2 draw was secured in a game full of individual mistakes, none more so noticeable than Oliver Schnitzler's nightmare first half and a lack of team cohesion.

Sorg was the first to admit that the Germans were happy to earn a draw, "We're very happy that we collected a point in the end. Our opponents sat very deep and were very good on the counter-attack." He continued, speaking to UEFA.com​ after the match, "We made a lot of very silly mistakes, which didn't lead to anything good, so we're very happy that we managed to save a point. My team, from the first minute to the last, put in a lot of effort and gave everything. We were quite lucky we didn't concede a third goal but I'm quite happy that we showed our mentality. That's what makes us strong."

Germany will be without Borussia Dortmund youngster, Jeremy Dudziak, for the crucial clash. Dudziak, who had impressed in both games, was taken off with a shoulder injury at half-time and won't feature again in the tournament. That's the only injury concern for Sorg, who will be more concerned about his side's recovery after the bruising encounter on Tuesday. Also worrying, was the amount of chances that misplaced passes caused. Whether complacency or a lack of concentration crept in, some of die Nationalmannschaft's passing left a lot to be desired.

However, the fight and determination shown was something to behold. This was nevermore evident than when, make-shift striker and captain, Niklas Stark arrived in the nick of time to score the vital goal. "We never give up," Stark told UEFA.com, "We keep going and we were rewarded for it. It was a brutally tough match – Serbia put a lot of effort into it. They ran a lot, and so did we. We have to recuperate well, and prepare ourselves for the next match." As previously mentioned, Sorg said basic mistakes had undermined Germany, and his captain agreed. "I think we showed a lack of concentration today. We know we can do better. We know we have a good defence, so we have to eliminate the errors in the future."

"We pushed Niklas [Stark] up front and he got the goal," said Sorg. "He played central midfield [in the first game], centre-back [today] and centre-forward but he can't play every position! It was due to the game that we had to move him around. We tried to find an answer by changing our system," added the coach, who tinkered with his tactics throughout and is likely to make more ahead of the final group game. "If we keep changing our way of playing our opponents have to cope with that and that leads to mistakes. I'm very happy that when we changed things, it paid off."

It is, however, likely that a similar team to the first game win could be deployed, especially after the lacklustre performances of Joshua Kimmich and Levin Öztunalı. While Kimmich and Öztunalı are among the most talented players in the squad, Benjamin Trümner and Marc Stendera were unplayable in the match against Bulgaria and would more than deserve a recall. Even Germany's star-man, Julian Brandt, lacked the sparkle that he had during this season, but should be ready for this clash.

Ukraine sit level on points with Germany, after an equally dramatic end to their game. After goalkeeper, and captain, Bogdan Sarnavskiy saved a first half penalty, Vyacheslav Tankovskiy scored the rebound from Ihor Kharatin's penalty to win the game. The last minute win was vital, as it secured the Ukrainians' passage to the Under 20 World Cup.

The goalscorer and captain spoke to UEFA.com after the game, "Of course I'm very happy now after scoring the winning goal. Obviously, as a holding midfielder my task is to concentrate on defence, so before introducing me in the second half the coach told me it was very important not to concede in the remaining 20 minutes. I was replaced in the first match against Serbia because I didn't play well," 18-year-old Tankovskiy explained. "I really wanted to redeem myself, so was trying to prepare for this game as well as possible. In the end I only had 20 minutes today but I was trying very hard to show everything I can."

His Shakhtar Donetsk team-mate and Ukraine's Under 19 captain, Sarnavskiy, had this to say, "The weather conditions were difficult of course, but to be honest when it rains it helps you to concentrate at 100% all the time. It didn't hinder me, it actually helped me. You just can't afford to be distracted even for a second. The ball zipping off the surface isn't a problem – shots in the top corner you can't reach are the issue!"

Coach Oleksandr Petrakov was particularly pleased for the goalscorer, "I'm very happy for Tankovskiy. He was able to redeem himself after not playing very well on Saturday. We had a talk after that match. Today he really wanted to play and I gave him an opportunity. I'm glad he took his chance really well." Petrakov will be hoping for similar strong-willed performances from his defence and goalkeeper, who have been the stars of the show so far. They will have to be at their very best to keep out the Germans, who will be keen to improve upon their poor performance against Serbia. The dual between Davie Selke, who has three goals in two games, against Bogdan Sarnavskiy will be intriguing to say the least.

Predicted line-ups:

Germany XI: Schnitzler; Akpoguma, Syhre, Kempf, Holthaus; Stark, Stendera; Trümner, Mukhtar, Brandt; Selke.

Ukraine XI: Sarnavskiy; Markovych, Kacharaba, Burda, Sobol; Banasevich, Kharatin, Tankovskiy, Radchenko; Kovalenko; Biesiedin.