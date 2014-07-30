Atletico reach agreement with PSV for Bakkali

Atletico are in the process of negotiating terms with PSV Eindhoven for their Belgain winger Zakaria Bakkali.

According to De Telegraaf, a sale agreement has recently been reached between the two clubs. Atletico are now waiting to sit down with the player and his representatives.

The 18-year old gained worldwide recognition not so long ago, when he scored a hat-trick against NEC Nijmegen in just his third Eredivisie appearance. Just 17 at the time, Bakkali became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in Eredivisie history.

However, the PSV winger's future seems to be destined away from the Dutch club. Following a falling out between club and player last season, Bakkali demanded a transfer away from the Eindhoven club. There has been a long running stand-off between both parties, after PSV threatened him to sign a new contract or face being dumped in the reserve team.

The situation is now beyond repair and PSV seem finally ready to cash in on the player (who has a contract until 2015). Atletico have moved first to acquire Bakkali and contract negotiations are set to take place in the very near future.

If a sale can be agreed, Bakkali will join his fellow Belgian teammate Toby Alderweireld at the Vicente Calderón.