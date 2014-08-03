Keylor Navas joins Real Madrid on a 6-year deal for £7.9m

Real Madrid, the Champions League winners, have signed Costa Rica’s World Cup player Keylor Navas on a six-year deal.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who leaves Levante for the Santiago Bernabéu, was a star performer as Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals in Brazil gaining 3 clean sheets and 20 saves in 5 games.

A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF and Levante UD have reached an agreement over the transfer of Keylor Navas, who will be tied to the club for the next six seasons.

“The player will be presented on Tuesday, August 5, at 1pm [local time] in the Bernabeu’s royal box, after undergoing the relevant medical examinations. Subsequently Navas will tread the turf of the Bernabéu for the first time.”

The deal was confirmed through Real Madrid's official twitter account:

However, the signing of the 27-year-old Navas, whose outstanding performances in Brazil helped his nation top Group D and reach the last eight for the first time, certainly means serious competition for Casillas.

The 31-year-old flopped in Brazil, conceding seven goals in Spain’s defeats by Holland and Chile which saw Vicente del Bosque’s side crash out of the tournament at the group stage.

With Diego Lopez seemingly on the way out, Casillas looks to have serious competition for a starting place at Real Madrid, but the pressure may just be beneficial for the Spaniard, reminding us of the goalkeeper we all know and love.