Pepe Reina Joins Bayern Munich on 3 year Deal

Pepe Reina has completed his move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at Napoli, has signed a three-year deal with the German champions.

Reina served as Liverpool's No 1 for eight seasons following his signing from Villarreal in 2005, but the arrival of Simon Mignolet last summer saw him reunited with former manager Rafael Benítez in Italy after falling out of favor at Anfield.

The 31 year old looks unlikely to displace World Cup Golden Glove winner Manuel Neuer with his outstanding performance for his country, although the two goalkeepers may switch duties in competitons to relive some pressure on the German.

On the signing of Reina, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "It reflects what we were looking for. We wanted a goalkeeper who is experienced and established and also has certain footballing qualities."

"Established" is the correct word for Pepe Reina as he achieved a club record 11 successive clean sheets in all competitions in his first season at Liverpool.

These qualities won't go unnoticed at his new club and if this is the place where Reina see's himself ending his career, then he certainly will want to go out on a high.