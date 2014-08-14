Franck Ribery Announces International Retirement

French forward Franck Ribery has announced his retirement from international football.

Ribery had this to say on his decision to retire:

"I want to focus on my family and concentrate on my work at Bayern Munich and make way in the national team for the many young and exciting players," Ribery told German magazine Kicker.

"One has to know when to stop," he added. "I have experienced so much and now is the time for others to come forward. You could see at the World Cup that we should have no concerns about France's future.

"There were highs and lows but now is the time to start a new chapter in my life."

At 31 years of age, Ribery would be 35 by the time the next World Cup rolls around, and his decision to retire is a wise one. Franck Ribery shows a lot of passion for his national team knowing that young startlets such as Varane, Pogba and Griezmann are the future of the French National team.

Nethertheless, Ribery still has a long career with Bayern Munich as the German club continues to contend for trophies and hold their position in the Bundesliga.