Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I don't see myself continuing to play at the top level after 2016"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he plans to finish his career at Paris Saint-Germain and believes that the Ligue 1 holders can win this season’s Champions League. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his current PSG deal and admitted that he is unlikely to continue beyond that.

The Swedish Striker had this to say on his upcoming retirement:

“I have a contract until 2016,” he said in an interview with ESPN. “I will be 34 next season and I don’t see myself continuing to play at the top level after that.”

“I think we can win it,” he said. “We have a good opportunity. This team is made to play in good tournaments. You need to work hard and to have a bit of luck with you. In the key moments you need to have the small details on your side. I think we have that in our team now. We have more experience too, especially after last season. So we can do it.”

“I have achieved what I wanted in my career, 100%. I have won 23 titles. I have given my best and done everything I could through my career to win as many trophies as possible. Of course it would be nice to win the Champions League and I feel I can and will win it. But if my career finishes without it, I would still be happy and proud.”

In conclusion, the Swede has been a constant source of entertainment for football fans around the world with some incredible goals throughout his illustrious career, and his funny personality and it is difficult to imagine the game without him.

That reality is drawing closer but he is not done yet. He has won league titles in four different countries but never claimed the Champions League. It would be fitting if he could inspire PSG to a famous European triumph before he calls time on his prestigious playing days.