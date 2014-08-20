Watzke: "If we hadn't compromised with the clause, Reus wouldn't be here today."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; Leverkusen and the 'new economy'.

"The fact is that this is the most dangerous opponent that we could get. Leverkusen has strengthened fantastically, and they have been less affected by the World Cup compared to the Bavarians or ourselves. We are well advised to look in the rearview mirror, to see what is happening behind us. It turns out that's true, what I said in 2009: The big clubs of the Republic such as from Stuttgart, Hamburg, Bremen or Cologne fall - and the others rise up. Hoffenheim will play a good role, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg of course and Leipzig will eventually comes up, it's just a matter of time. So we have to be careful. We are there as a bit of an old-school representative who tries to stand up to the 'New Economy'."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; the differences between the old and new.

"There is a key difference: when we bring a strategic partner on board, they will know that their influence on the operating business is exactly 0.0% - and no more than that."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; what the money would be spent on.

"With the money, we will not buy players X, Y and Z. Instead we will broaden the basis for future growth. If this should work, with the second stage of the capital investment, we have set ourselves the ambitious target that by the 30th of September everything will be wrapped up - we want Borussia Dortmund to financial liabilities or debt, we want it to be zero. These are still about €41 million. We could be completely debt costless after a successful capital increase. This means that we would save money each year, we could then put it into the team's budget.

"Part of it, we would leave to fill the fixed deposit account. Another part, we would use this to build structure and to create growth. We want growth on our own produce - and not by any single special effect."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; BVB going global.

"Globalisation is a big topic, there's plenty to it. And we must not forget our roots! If I look at our figures, for example in television views, Southeast Asia is certainly the largest growth market. However, it is influenced by the English Premier League, while the football craze is only just new in the United States. Therefore, there are more opportunities to put your stamp on things. And as German football has been very successful in recent years, it has had a good entrance to America.

"We will do that, no question. And it is clear that we won't travel to Greenland, if we open an office in Singapore (BVB are preparing to open one). But it has to fit in time-wise. I found it very nice that Bayern traveled to the USA, but we felt that after the exceptional injury season and a World Cup, for us it would have been too much. Our top players, some of which are also injured or needed the highest amount time to recuperate. And to go abroad would have been a sham that backfired."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; Klopp not being a fan of such trips.

"This means we must make a compromise between economics and pure sporting considerations, that is clear. But he also looks at where we were, with who we were at eye-level with in the Champions League: Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid were all in the United States. Klopp knows what it means to be where we are now."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; those teams.

"Who is still greater than BVB? Only a few clubs. Amongst other things, for sure Manchester United, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich. Of course it's nice to grab a title, but it is more important to compete for years with the same teams in the Champions League. This brings us, year after year, so much money that you can develop the club further. This allows us to grow into the money. From the international television money that pours into the DFL, we have for years gotten far too little."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; why it took so long for the DFL to get the TV money right.

"A year or two ago, we were still behind Stuttgart, still we are behind Schalke in these rankings. Due to the excellent success of Bayern Munich and certainly a bit by Borussia Dortmund, at last revenue from the overseas marketing of the DFL will, to my knowledge, increase very soon. Perhaps doubled to €140 million. That would be, for BVB as the undisputed number two, at least ten million more."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; growth.

"That's why I also say we want the best. Already in 2017 generating over €300 million in revenue - without transfers. That would mean that with €120 million we could budget for the team, without ever writing red numbers. This is the way."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; the relationship with Bayern.

"I do not see why there is anything we should loosen up on. The relationship is certainly not perfect - so what? It is important that you do not fight below the belt. I would not have dreamed that today we have a better relationship to Schalke 04 than to the Bavarians. But that's how it is."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; the Reus situation.

"Of course you can smile at everything. You can do so, as if they did not exist. The problem is: If you do not defend yourself from time to time, you will be the interpreted as weak. We'll have to wait. I know Marco, I think quite well and I can say that things with him are not primarily about money. We will hold talks with Marco, in which it will be important to show our total package."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; the aforementioned package.

"It consists of the economy, ambitions and extreme confidence that we give to the player. I have a feeling that our players are happy with us. For those who have moved, I had the impression it was not always compelling. To put it mildly."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; Bayern still being favourties for the title.

"It is very debated in Germany who'll win the title. I know players from clubs that were four times German champion and can now walk undetected by anyone in a large city. What I'm saying is: Marco Reus as a player from Borussia Dortmund can characterise an era, as a legend. This is, for my taste, much more important than two titles more on the CV."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; would he not rather tell his grand children he won titles?

"Stupid thing is, if you do tell your grandchildren, but then you ask three people who can not remember the Grandpa. Marco Reus can dominate this club, his club, the club of the city from which he comes. Why is Franz Beckenbauer seen in Munich as a shining light? Wolfgang Overath, Uwe Seeler, Fritz Walter - these are players whom the people in 100 years will still know where they have played and what they've done since."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; why Reus' contract has the release clause.

"He came from Gladbach to Dortmund and there were perhaps people around him, who told him: 'If maybe this does not work, then there is an exit.' At that time we were not at the level of today. From today's perspective, there would certainly have been no get-out clause, but at that time he wanted one, there were ten deals on the table and we had to compromise. If we had not done it, then he would not be with us today. We will do a lot to convince Marco that his future is here. And also with us he has the chance to win a title every year."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; Mats Hummels.

"Mats is a player who is very intelligent, whose thinking goes against the majority opinion. Mats knows what we want. He knows the inner workings of both clubs (Bayern and BVB) and therefore has a clear opinion. He remembers who it was when he was still playing at the Bayern amateurs that believed in him, which club and which coach made his career. Mats will not forget this. Now he is a world champion, that no-one can achieve more than. We are very proud of him and his development!"

Hans-Joachim Watzke on; the reception Mario Götze recieves at the Westfalenstadion.

"Honestly, I did not find it correct, that he was so heavily booed by our fans. The circumstances of his move were special, but if you take a step back you should be able to say that he came from our youth, that he played many years for Borussia Dortmund and that he has brought us a huge transfer fee. I would be really happy if he would receive a better reception in the next game against Bayern from our fans. One must always keep in mind: we are dealing with young people. And Mario is a nice guy. Whoever knows Mario in private, knows that sometimes he publicly comes across different to how he is actually. The relationship between him and the BVB board is absolutely intact. He was with us after the Supercup and he embraced us all."