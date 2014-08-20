Luka Modric signs 4 year contract extension with Real Madrid

Luka Modric has signed a new deal at Real Madrid to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for the next four years.

Luca Modric spoke of his satisfaction after renewing with Real Madrid. -

“I’m very happy, today is an important day for me. I’d like to thank the club and president Florentino Pérez for the confidence they have placed in me. I would like to return that confidence by giving my best in the coming years”

“When I came to Real Madrid, all my dreams came true. These years have been magnificent, I have enjoyed every moment and I’ve had fun. In the coming years I’m going to give even more. My dream continues with my renewal. I hope we can win many more titles in the years to come”.

The Croatian midfielder is a key player at the Bernabeu and has rapidly improved since moving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He regularly dictates possession through the centre, where he is able to break up play and control proceedings with his intelligent range of passing.



At 28 years old, Modric has committed the peak of his career to Madrid by signing the new deal. He is the type of player who utilises bursts of movement to outfox opponents, rather than being dominant physicality, meaning he shouldn't be expected to slow down during the next four years. Similar to Alonso's positioning within the team now, Modric's reading of the game will remain key across coming seasons. Critics will be analysing how well he will help his team in the coming seasons, but Real Madrid have done well nonetheless in keeping their talented Croatian.