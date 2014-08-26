Benatia joins Bayern Munich on a 5 year deal

Bayern Munich have announced they have reached an agreement with Roma for the signing of centre-back Mehdi Benatia.



The 27-year-old has been linked with a possible switch to the Allianz Arena for several weeks, with reports over a potential move gathering pace following the injury suffered by Javi Martinez.

Several Premier league outfits have also expressed interest during this transfer window, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all searching for his signature.

However the Morrocan Centre back has opted to join the Current Bundesliga champions, with many people considering him an upgrade to current centre backs Dante and Boateng.

Benatia is blessed with all of the attributes needed to be a success in Germany. Although not overly tall, he is athletic, agile and a great tackler. Importantly for Guardiola, Benatia is a confident ball player and will start counter-attacks and attacking threats from the back. He is happy to dribble forward and doesn't look out of place when stepping out of defence.

Benatia also isn't afraid to score goals for his side too, netting 5 goals in 33 Serie A appearances. The Morrocan can play in 3 [like at Udinese] or a 4 [like at Roma]. That'll suit Pep Guardiola and will remain a confidence boost for his side, knowing that they have a versatile and experienced defender on board.

Benatias's decision to join Bayern Munich may suprise some people but also makes sense as he is stepping up his game to the next level and at 27, he is still in his peak years, certain to give his best years to his new club. All in all, Bayern Munich fans will be celebrating, knowing they've acquired a mean, lean, defensive machine.