Wayne Rooney Announced As New England Captain

Wayne Rooney has been named England's new captain by manager Roy Hodgson.

Rooney was recently appointed Manchester United's new skipper by boss Louis van Gaal and had been widely tipped to take the armband for country as well as club.

Steven Gerrard gave up the role when he announced his retirement from international duty in the aftermath of England’s disappointing World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Chelsea's Gary Cahill and Manchester City's Joe Hart had also been tipped as potential successors to Gerrard but Hodgson, speaking at a press conference on Thursday to announce his latest England squad, said Rooney was "an obvious choice".

Former England captain Terry Butcher thinks Wayne Rooney is the only one choice to succeed Steven Gerrard as England captain.

"I gave it a lot of thought but Wayne Rooney is an obvious choice for his honesty, commitment to the cause, his experience, the fact he has already captained England in the past," Hodgson said.

"Now of course he's got that responsibility at Manchester United as well. All those factors weighed into my thought process and I'm pleased to be able to say I've been able to offer it to him. I had a long conversation with him and he's prepared to accept the pressures the England captaincy brings.

On his new captaincy role, Rooney has this to say:

"To be named as England captain is a dream come true for me personally and of course my family," he said.

“It’s something I’ll take massive pride in doing. As a kid I always loved watching a big England game on TV. Back then I had a burning ambition to play for my country. To be appointed captain is beyond my wildest dreams.

“I would obviously like to thank Roy and the coaching staff for having the belief and confidence in me to do the job.”

Wayne Rooney has been critized by critics and fans alike on his performances for his national side in recent years, could this new role be just what Rooney needs to be back in the form teams should fear him for?