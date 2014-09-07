Georgia - Republic of Ireland Text Commentary and Football Scores of Euro  2016 Qualifiers

18:55: So the Republic of Ireland get their Journey to the Euros off to a magnificient start, heartbreak for Georgia but apart from the goal they rarely threatened. I've been Ryan O'Grady and thanks for staying with us this evening, hope you enjoyed it.

FT The full-time whistle is greeted with boos from the home crowd and smiles all round for the Republic of Ireland.

89' Goal for Ireland!! McGeady grabs his second, receives the ball on the edge of the box, spins and sends in acurled effort into the bottom left leaving the keeper with no chance.

87' Substitution for Georgia: Goalscorer Okriashvili off, Mchedlidze on.

86' Half-chance for Jonathan Walters with header but it's off target, the Republic of Ireland look devoid of ideas.

82' Daushvili booked for handball as the Republic of Ireland looked to break.

79' Bit of a lull in the game at the moment, neither side able to create much.

75' Two substitutions for the Republic of Ireland: Keane and Quinn off, Long and Brady on.

74' Good chance for McGeady inside the box but he sends his effort over.

73' Georgia are unnecessarily giving the ball away with players getting in each other's way and running the ball out under no pressure.

72' Foul by Wilson on Gelashvili results in costless-kick that goes out for a corner.

70' Stephen Ward appears to have damaged his shoulder due to landing awkwardly on his arm after going up for a header.

68' The Republic of Ireland look in need of some fresh impetus, perhaps Wes Hoolahan will come on.

67' Substitute Targamadze has low shot from distance but it's easily saved by David Forde

64' McGeady starting to come into this game and earns a corner from a deflected cross which he then delivers and the goalkeeper spills it but his defence clears.

63' McGeady cuts inside the box and sends in curled effort but it goes straight to the keeper.

61' There are a few substitutes warming up for both sides and the first substitution is made by Georgia who bring off Ananidze for Targamadze.

59' High ball into the box from Walters to Keane but he mishits it and it goes wide.

56' Costless kick from McGeady who hits it low and around the wall and the ball goes just wide.

53' Brilliant cross from Coleman that looked destined for Walters' head but was cleared away at the last minute.

52' Ananidze with dangerous low ball into the box but no one gambled and ball is easily collected by Forde.

51' Lobzhanidze played the ball inside the box but Wilson clears for corner that eventually comes to Okriashvili who has another shot from distance but this tim it was blocked by Keane.

48' Okriashvili is by far Georgia's best player in this game, just had another dangerous run towards the heart of the Irish defence.

47' Khubutia booked for challenge on Whelan but replays showed he reached the ball first.

45' We're back underway with the Republic of Ireland now shooting from the right to left and Georgia the opposite.

18:05. Players back on the field and Georgia keeper Loria is unable to continue after his injury late into the first half.

17:59. Replays of Georgia's goal show the ball was deflected off striker Gelashvili.

17:54. Decent first half at the Dinamo Arena and Ireland will have to be careful in the second half as the home crowd seem really up for it and they will hope to spur their team on.

HT The Republic of Ireland dominated that first half except for the brilliant goal from Okriashvili for Georgia.

45' Quinn and Loria both go up for the ball and it's the Georgia keeper who has come off worse and he's been on the ground for some time now.

45' The board is up and it's 1 minute added time.

44' McGeady gets down left wing but wastes cross and it lands on top the net.

40' Georgia are now really up for it with Okriashvili winning costless-kick on the edge of the box that comes to nothing.

40' That goal really came from nowhere but it was a wonderful effort.

37' Goal for Georgia!! Absolute wonder goal from Okriashvili who spins the defenders before unleashing a dipping shot from the corner of the box that left Forde with no chance, 1-1.

35' Poor challenge from Kvirkvelia on Whelan provokes angry response from Walters and both Walters and Kvirkvelia are booked.

33' Kankava runs into the box and he overuns the ball but still managed to get a shot away that was deflected behind for a corner.

33' Home crowd are getting frustrated with their team who aren't creating very much.

30' Georgia with an absolutely dreadful costless-kick that is easily cleared.

28' Both full backs are getting forward for the Republic of Ireland.

27' McCarthy dispossessed by Kankava who is then held back by McCarthy, costless-kick given.

25' Forde dallies on the ball and is nearly dispossessed by Gelashvili.

23' Goal for Ireland!! McCarthy plays the ball into an unmarked McGeady and slots home inside the box.

22' Great Chance for Georgia as Gelashvili turns Wilson and runs into the box and shoots across goal but just wide and corner is worked well but Lobzhanidze misses it at the back post.

20' First half-chance for Georgia with Kvirkvelia cross nearly deflected onto Gelashvili's head

17' The Republic of Ireland is coping easily with the Georgia long balls.

14' Georgia striker Gelashvili is looking very isolated in the early stages of this game.

13' Georgia waste costless-kick and the Republic of Ireland counter-attack with long ball to Keane, keeper gathers before under-hitting his clearance creating a scramble as both he and Keane run for the ball but the keeper eventually manages to clear.

12' Costless-kick from Quinn straight into Loria's hands

11' Georgia are playing defensively with only striker Gelashvili over the halfway line.

9' The Republic of Ireland on the other appear to be employing a 4-2-3-1 system with Quinn juts behind Keane

6' Georgia are employing a 5-4-1 system with two wing-backs

3' Early foul on Stephen Quinn from Kverkvelia near centre circle.

2' Early half-chance for the Republic of Ireland as Walters runs down the right before putting in a cross that goes out for a corner that comes to nothing.

1' And we're underway with Irish playing from left to right and the Georgians from right to left

17:00. Both captains exchange pleasantries and pennants before heading back to their respective teams.

16:57. Irish anthem first with around 100 fans from the Emerald Isle trying their best but they have been thoroughly drowned out by the home support.

16:56. Main talking point from the Republic of Ireland's point of view is David Forde ahead of Shay Given

16:56. Both sides walking out onto the pitch. Good atmosphere at the stadium but there are gaps in the crowd.

16:55. Only 5 minutes until both sides qualification campaign begins, the Road to France starts here.

16:46 O'Neill expecting a big atmosphere tonight but thinks it won't affect the players

16:45. Martin O'Neill in his pre-match interview is saying that they will be as prepared as they can.

16:42. Apologies for the technical problems today folks, everything appears to be fixed now and live commentary is forthcoming

16:32. Less than 30 minutes to kick-off now

16:28. The Georgia manager is Temur Ketsbaia who famously ripped off his shirt and kicked the advertising hoardings when he scored for Newcastle

16:19. The Republic of Ireland team are out on the pitch warming up alongside the home team

16:10. The Republic of Ireland bench have the FAI badge on their seats.

16:05. Sorry for the technical delay folks, here is the Georgia XI: Loria, Lobjanidze, Kverkvella, Kashia, Khubutia, Kankava, Daushvili, Glashvili, Ananidze, Okriashvili and Xvirkvelia

15:49. Ireland starting XI for this evening: Forde, Coleman, Wilson, O'Shea, Whelan, McGeady, McCarthy, R. Keane (Captain), Walters, Ward and Quinn

15:47. The atmosphere is building in Tbilisi in anticipation to kick-off.

15:36. Euro 96 in England was Georgia first attempt at qualifying for a major tournament and the closest they have ever come to qualifying was three 3rd place finishes in qualification groups.

15:30. It's vital for Republic of Ireland that they get all 3 points today as they have some tough fixtures coming up such as Germany away.

15:19. The Republic of Ireland team have arrived at the Dinamo Arena

15:00. The referee for tonight's match is Dutchman Kevin Blom, someone the players should be wary of. He has given out one red and 13 yellow cards in just his last 6 games.

14:59. He is in no doubt however about the challenges that lay ahead: "I'm just having a look at the fixture list here, where we have got a host of away games, then we have got some matches at home, and it will be a long road."

14:58.. Martin O'Neill is certainly looking forward to what will be his first competitive game in charge of the national side: "I remeber sitting here in November after the match against Latvia and maybe thinking this day would never come around".

14:57. After this game players from both sides will return to club football before they will reconvene in October to participate in the next round of games, Georgia face trips to Scotland and Gibraltar whilst the Republic of Ireland face Gibraltar at home before the toughest looking game in the group, Germany away.

14:55. Tonight’s game will be played at the aforementioned Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

14:50. Clearly James McClean was eager to play as the manager has been quoted as saying, “James is disappointed in a sense, he thinks he is further on, my concern really is while the injury has healed up, he hasn’t played that much contact football”. Apart from McClean Ireland appear to have a clean bill of health.

14:45. One player who will definitely not be taking part this evening is Republic of Ireland winger James McClean who is a key member of O’Neill’s side and the manager also had the player with him during his spell at Sunderland so they know each other well. McClean hasn’t fully recovered from an ankle injury and was also unable to take part in the Oman game on Wednesday. The manager has been quoted as saying, “James is disappointed in a sense, he thinks he is further on, my concern really is while the injury has healed up, he hasn’t played that much contact football”. Apart from McClean Ireland appear to have a clean bill of health.

14:40. He has also been speaking about Ireland’s chances of getting out of the group: “It’s a difficult group but an exciting one, nevertheless. Germany are the outstanding team in the group but there’s plenty to fight for.” He said that to reach the finals would be the “Utopia”.

14:35. Republic of Ireland player Robbie Brady was also interviewed about this evening's game and he said: "It's going to be tough and I think we'll be going over there with every notion to win the game".

14:30. Coming into this game Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has revealed that even though his side are favourites he is still wary of the opposition and that the heat could an issue: “I’ve never been to Georgia, but obviously the experiences of before with people I’m listening to, they say it can still remain pretty hot in the evening time.”

14:20. These two sides last met in a friendly in June 2013 in Dublin in which the Republic of Ireland ran out 4-0 winners. Georgia had a man sent off before Robbie Keane grabbed a hat trick and Reading’s Simon Cox got himself a goal as well.

14:10. Here are the goals from the Republic of Ireland's game against Oman:

14:00. Georgia’s last game was a friendly in June against the UAE that was held in Switzerland and they lost 1-0. The Republic of Ireland’s last game was this past Wednesday, at home to Oman, a fixture they won 2-0 with goals from Kevin Doyle and Alex Pearce.

13:50. The Republic of Ireland have had mixed success in recent qualification campaigns, there was the success in qualifying for the last Euros in 2012 but this has been balanced out by the failure to two qualify for the last two World Cups, the most recent of which cost manager Giovanni Trapattoni his job. Georgia on the other hand haven’t come close to qualifying for any major tournament and in all likelihood they probably won’t be contenders this around.

13:40. Although the Republic of Ireland have Germany in their group qualification, in theory it should be easier this time around. The competition has now been expanded to 24 teams, meaning that the teams who finish 1st and 2nd in their group qualify, along the best 3rd placed team, automatically. Whilst the other 8 teams who finished 3rd will compete in two-legged play-offs for a place at the finals.

13:30. Hi, I’m Ryan O’Grady and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of this evening’s Euro 2016 qualifier, between Georgia and the Republic of Ireland. Friendlies are finished with, for now, and it’s time to get down business. As the Republic of Ireland aim to qualify for their second European Championship in a row, whilst Georgia are still looking to qualify for their first major tournament.