South Africa vs. Nigeria preview: SuperEagles set for redemption

South Africa got off to a flying start with a comprehensive 3-0 away victory against Sudan at the El Merreikh Satdium in Omdurman. It was Coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba’s first competitive game in charge of the Nyosories and couldn’t have asked for a better start. Bidvest Wits midfielder, Sibisiso Vilakazi broke the deadlock in the 55th minute after he was introduced from the bench. The 24 year old pulled off another stunning goal to complete his brace inside the penalty area to beat the Sudanese goalie. Orlando Pirate forward Bongani Ndulula tapped in from close range to make it 3-0 with less than 12 minute on the clock.

Though, Nigeria on a normal day will provide a tougher challenge to South Africa, the 3-2 bashing by Congo in Calabar has dampened morale. Nigerian soccer fans were left outraged and disappointed by the disjointed display of the Super Eagles on home soil. Coach Steven Keshi had agreed to take charge of the two qualifiers this month at the request of the Hon. Sports minister after his contractual talks with the football association broke down.

Thierry Bifouma got a brace and Prince Oniangue completed the rout for the Red Devils even though Celtic defender, Efe Ambrose and Warri Wolves striker, Gbolahan Salami got one goal each on the day but it wasn’t enough as the visitors got their deserved victory since 1970.

Now, the reigning African champions are on a redemption mission in South Africa to get its pride back but must be weary of the buzzing confidence from the South Africans.

Team News:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria via its official twitter account @NGSuperEagles has denied that the duo of IK Uche and his brother Kalu Uche have been recalled back into the team. Reports emerged after the loss on Saturday that Coach Stephen Keshi has dropped Uche Nwofor and David Obiazor in favour of the Uche brothers. Facts have now emerged that Uche Nwofor did made the trip to South Africa but David Obiazor was dropped from the party to South Africa.

Coach Mashaba of South Africa has called on his wards to forget about the politics surrounding the Nigeria tie and get ready for the biggest games of their lives. The coach is buoyed by the clean bill of health given by the team doctors ahead of the tie on Wednesday except for 24 year old K. A. Oostende midfielder Andile Jali who is nursing a slight knock.

Head-to-Head

Su 19Jan 2014

AFCON- South Africa 1 – 3 Nigeria

We 14 Aug 2013

INTERNATIONAL

South Africa 0 – 2 Nigeria

Sa 06Sep 2008

WORLD CUP

South Africa 0 – 1 Nigeria

WORLD CUP

Su 01Jun 2008

Nigeria 2 – 0 South Africa

We 17Nov 2004

South Africa 2 – 1 Nigeria

Sa 31Jan 2004

AFCON

Nigeria 4 – 0 South Africa

Th 10Feb 2000

AFCON

Nigeria 2 – 0 South Africa

16 Jan 1993

FIFA World Cup

South Africa 0-0 Nigeria

10 Oct 1992

FIFA World Cup

Nigeria 4-0 South Africa