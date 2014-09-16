Juventus 2-0 Malmo: Tevez breaks five year Champions League drought

It wasn't always easy for Juventus but by the end of the 90 minutes they walked away with a comfortable two goal win.

The first half was much of the same for the Italian champions in European competition, struggling to break down the Malmo defence and create any quality possession. Juventus clearly lacking a third option in the box with Fernando Llorente struggling to get on the end of any opportunities and Carlos Tevez unable to find much space.

The breakthrough came on the 59th minute through the Argentine star who ran onto a brilliant backheeled pass from Kwadwo Asamoah to finish coolly past the keeper, his first Champions League goal in over 5 years, claiming his robot celebration was for his children "They always ask me to celebrate like that so if I didn't they wouldn't talk to me!".

Minutes later Spaniard Fernando Llorente found himself on the end of a Lichtsteiner cross to finish however the towering striker was judged to be offside.

Tevez's second goal a brilliant curling freekick very late into the game. Alvaro Morata's strong turn near the half way line giving him a field to attack before he was fouled by defender Filip Helander. Tevez stepping up and putting the game to rest.

The win brings Juventus' record for 2014-15 to 3 wins, 3 clean sheets in all competitions. So far so good for Massimiliano Allegri who is still without star players Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Barzagli. The Turin giants look ahead to the weekend where they take on AC Milan away at the San Siro.