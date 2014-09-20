Real Madrid Outclass Deportivo With a Thrilling 8-2 Win

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired a 8-2 hammering against La liga side Deportivo with a hatrick on Saturday evening, with the likes of James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, and Manchester United Loanee Hernandez all finding the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo led by example by opening the scoring with a brilliant header to put his side into a deserved lead. The Portuguese star leapt brilliantly to power an Arbeloa cross into the net from the penalty spot.

Real Madrid enjoyed their sizeable chunk of possession and shots at Lux for 9 minutes before Rodriguez added another to the scoreline with an absolute screamer by the brilliant left-footed striker from the edge of the Deportivo box.

It was not long before Madrid hit goal number 3 and Ronaldo had his second of the game. It was all too easy for Madrid as Benzema raced through the middle before Lux ran out in a failed attempt to tackle the Frenchman. The loose ball ended up at Ronaldo's feet and his whips in his second of the game. Awful goalkeeping from Lux and Deportivo paid the price.

However, Deportivo were gifted with a penalty shortly after halftime when Sergio Ramos was adjudged to have handled in the area and Haris Medunjanin sent Casillas the wrong way from the penalty spot. It was harsh on Ramos who claimed the ball hit his side but the finish had been emphatic., which Haris Medunjanin happily converted into the bottom left corner.

The next goal came in the 65th minute from Welsh international Gareth Bale after a delightful assist from Marcelo (who would pick up 2 assists in the game). The Brazilian played Bale down the left side of Depor's box, who held off his man before guiding a low effort pasta dejected Lux. Bale would then bag his second of the game 9 minutes later and it was almost identical to the first.

The game was virtually concluded when Ronaldo got his deserved hatrick, with a clinical left-footed finish from just inside the box.

However, Deportivo did grab back a goal, albeit a worhless one from the substitute Toche heading the ball home into the bottom corner. I personally would have wanted former Barcelona player Isaac Cuenca to score a goal in the clash following his above-par performance but his assist to grab their final consolation goal was respectable enough.

The game concluded for Deportivo after Manchester United loanee Javier Hernandez did his super-sub reputation no harm after he came on after 77mins to score 2 goals in 2 minutes, almost sending out a message which Louis Van Gaal most definitley understood.

In conclusion, the game was an absolutely terrfic game to look, with the atmosphere electric for the Madrid fans looking it at the Riazor Stadium. Real Madrid have also sent out a warning for any La Liga teams who thought their two draws to the likes of Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad had slowed down their race to the top of the table as judging from their performance today, they most certainly haven't.