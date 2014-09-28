Argentina First Division Live: Lanus - River Plate
Argentina First Division Live: River Plate vs Lanus
That's all for tonight, lads! Thanks to those of you who stayed up late to experience this great football match, closing week 9 of the Argentinian First Division, live through VAVEL. Hope you all enjoyed the coverage. Goodnight!!

FT When asked about next week's Superclasico, against Boca, Gutierrez said: "We will be ready to face such an important match; an event followed worldwide."

FT Teo Gutierrez: "We lacked efficency near the penalty box but this group is working hard and improving day after day"

FT Lanus' coach, Barros Schelotto shows some frustration when stating: "They only shot 1 time in all second half and scored. It was a 40mt shot. We should've done more."

90' +3 It's over! Lanus and River tied 1-1.

90' 3 minutes of aggregated time.

88' Gutierrez having fun with Lanus' defenders. He started a great play, juggling with the ball, created a wall with Mora and then crossed the ball. Mora's header was easily controlled by Marchesin.

84' After this great shot, Teofilo Gutierrez is the top goalscorer of the Argentinian First Division with 8 goals. Right behind him, Independiente's Federico Mancuello with 7 and Lanus' Silvio Romero with 6.