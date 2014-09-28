Argentina First Division Live: Lanus - River Plate

That's all for tonight, lads! Thanks to those of you who stayed up late to experience this great football match, closing week 9 of the Argentinian First Division, live through VAVEL. Hope you all enjoyed the coverage. Goodnight!!

FT When asked about next week's Superclasico, against Boca, Gutierrez said: "We will be ready to face such an important match; an event followed worldwide."

FT Teo Gutierrez: "We lacked efficency near the penalty box but this group is working hard and improving day after day"

FT Lanus' coach, Barros Schelotto shows some frustration when stating: "They only shot 1 time in all second half and scored. It was a 40mt shot. We should've done more."

90' +3 It's over! Lanus and River tied 1-1.

90' 3 minutes of aggregated time.

88' Gutierrez having fun with Lanus' defenders. He started a great play, juggling with the ball, created a wall with Mora and then crossed the ball. Mora's header was easily controlled by Marchesin.

84' After this great shot, Teofilo Gutierrez is the top goalscorer of the Argentinian First Division with 8 goals. Right behind him, Independiente's Federico Mancuello with 7 and Lanus' Silvio Romero with 6.

81' What a great game we are witnessing! We're going from one penalty box to the other with just a blink of an eye. Boye had it for River but shot wide and just seconds after that, Lanus tried to break Barovero's resistance. Less than ten minutes ahead and it can definitely go either way.

77' Teo had it again but Marchesin blocked it this time.

75' Corner kick for river and Pezzella with a great header. Just a bit wide.

73' After his goal's celebration, Gutierrez -who played briefly for Lanus a couple of seasons ago- was shown a yellow card for provoking Lanus' fans.

72' After the tie, Gallardo exhausts River's substitutions: Pezzella is IN. Mercado is OUT.

70' Colombian striker Teofilo Gutierrez received the ball far from the goal, shot a superb 30mt right footer and placed the ball on Marchesin's left. The keeper could've done a little bit more, it's true, but still a great goal by a great striker!

70' TEO STRIKES FROM 30mts!!! SCORES!!!!

69' Gallardo makes a couple of, rather offensive, subs: Augusto Solari and Lucas Boye are IN. Carlos Sanchez and Leonel Vangioni are OUT.

65' Barros Schelotto moving the bench: Junior Benitez is IN. Lucas Melano is OUT.

62' The crossbar saves Lanus again!! Pisculichi crossed the ball straight to the 6 yard box, Marchesin miscalculated but still managed to scratch it with the tip of his fingers. The ball hits the wood and River almost evens the score.

60' Ponzio with and even longer shot tries his luck and misses the target.

52' Teo strikes a long shot but is just a little wide.

This is Acosta's goal, scored at 37' and currently giving Lanus the lead.

48' Romero receives the ball with his back to the goal, passes to Acosta who shots but it's way up the crossbar.

47' Mora tries to surprise Marchesin with a high shot but the ball misses target.

46' Second half underway!

1:35 Second half about to start and Gustavo Barros Schelotto (Guillermo's assistant) is sent off by the ref.

1:30 Lanus had a few chances, too, but most of their shots missed target. That was til Lautaro Acosta received a good pass from Silvio Romero and defeated Marcelo Barovero's effort. It's 1-0 so far in Southern Buenos Aires but we are likely to see more net hitters in the second half.

1:27 We enjoyed a good first half with both teams trying to reach the net. River held most of the possession and had two, back to back, really good chances. The first one, shot by Pisculichi, found Lanus goalkeeper's right hand and right after that, Mora's shot hit the woodwork.

45' We've reached the end of the first half! While both coaches greeted each other, Maidana and Acosta got face to face for a little altercation but nothing major happened.

44' River is nervously trying to regain possession and even the score before the end of the first half. Lanus really has a good chance at the counter-attack.

37' Silvio Romero gets a great through ball for Acosta, who strikes with his left foot past Barovero for the first goal of the night. 1-0 for the home team.

37' YES! IT'S IN! ACOSTA SCORES FOR LANUS!!!

32' After a bad closing from a Lanus' defender, Mora found himself with the ball at the penalty stop. He shot and the ball hit the crossbar!

31' River had two chances in under one minute: first, Pisculichi shot from the centre of the D, the ball was semi blocked and Marchesin, with a great effort, sent it out.

27' Oh what a confussion! It was goal for Lanus but it was overruled. Lautaro Acosta fouled Funes Mori as they both were fighting for the ball, but Beligoy didn't see it. Luckily, the assistant ref did. Yellow card for Acosta.

25' Velazquez hits Teo Guiterrez on his knee. The Ref didn't see it. Should've been red card for the Lanus' player.

23' Now Lanus tries to break the tie. Ayala opens the ball for Maxi Velazquez who shots low and hard. The ball ends up in the outside of the net. Barovero seemed to have it under control, though.

21' Pisculichi got a through ball for the Colombian striker who hit it low and soft with his left foot. Marchesin couldn't stop it but it rolled away at least a meter from the left post. What a chance he wasted!

21' Gutierrez had it and missed!

19' River is handling the ball well and clearly winning the possession. Lanus trying to hit with the counter-attack.

16' A good crossing from Rojas but Mora misses the ball. It bounces back to Sanchez who shots but Araujo blocks it perfectly.

13' Way too many off-sides already and no risky situations yet.

11' As we pass the first 10 minutes, nothing to dangerous has happened yet, but it is a good sign that both sides are on the offensive side.

7' Mora breaking the defense on the left side, tried the through ball and Velazquez did well in clearing the danger.

6' Barovero misses when trying to reach for the ball on Lanus' first offensive approach. Luckily for him, the ball bounced out.

1' With both teams on the pitch, the referree, Beligoy whistles! The game is underway!

12:30 These are the current standings for the Argentina First Division

12:28 Last time these two teams faced each other, River won 2-0 at home. Goals scored by Fernando Cavenaghi (currently injured) and Daniel Villalba (now playing for Mexican side, Veracruz)

12:22 The Millionarios are the leaders of the tournament, displaying a great level of play. River has won 6 games and tied 2, scoring 20 goals and allowing just 3.

12:20 Meanwhile, the leader, River Plate, earned a single point from mid-week's visit to Sarandí, when they tied 1-1 - Arsenal.

12:19 Lanus is right behind River and Independiente in the tournament, with 16 points achieved (6W/1D/2L).

12:17 The Granates, with Guillermo Barros Schelotto as head coach, defetead Quilmes for 2-0 last week. Goals scored by Silvio Romero and Cabral (og).

12:15 Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the Argentinian Tournament! Closing the ninth week of play, the leader, River Plate faces Lanus, one of the runner-ups.