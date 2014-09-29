APOEL Nicosia v Ajax: Dutch Giants aim to build on solid start

APOEL Nicosia and Ajax clash at the Neo GSP on matchday two of this seasons UEFA Champions League. Both sides go into the game on a high after picking up respectable results on matchday one, with APOEL narrowly losing out at the Nou Camp while Ajax held PSG at the Amsterdam ArenA.

Tuesday evening's encounter will be the first time both sides have met, and both Ajax and APOEL top their respective leagues, with Ajax’s 5-2 victory away to NAC combined with Feyenoord’s defeat at Heerenveen meaning Ajax have joined the Eindhoven side at the summit of the Eredivisie. The 5-2 win for Ajax saw Kolbeinn Sigthorsson bag a hat trick and the forward is expected to lead the line in Cyprus. Lasse Schone, who scored Ajax’s equaliser against PSG is a doubt with an injury picked up in the clash with the French giants while Viktor Fisher still remains side-lined with a hamstring problem which has been bugging the Danish international since February.

APOEL have injury concerns over defender Anastasios Papazoglou and striker Rafik Djebbour, who are both doubtful for Ajax's visit. The hosts are no strangers to success in their domestic campaigns.

Giorgos Donis' side won their domestic league last season losing only one game, and they have carried on that impressive form this season. They have lost one of their last 7 games and that came at the hands of Barcelona, which is certainly nothing to lose sleep over.

This is expected to be even tighter than PSG v Barcelona, with APOEL certainly no pushovers and Ajax not winning on the road in Europe in their last 7 attempts; their last away victory in Europe came in Zagreb, 2011.