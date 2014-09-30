Sporting Lisbon - Chelsea Text Commentary and 2014 UCL Scores

90+5'

Let's hope the players will show us more in the future games as the today's one has been rather ordinary, without a lot of exciting moments. We were looking very balanced game in last 90 minutes. The home side attempted to create scoring opportunities mostly with long balls, while the away team tried to prevail using combination football.

90+5'



Antonio Mateu Lahoz is looking at his look and ends this match right now.

90+3'



Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) has tested the patience of referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz and goes into the book for a previous late challenge.

90+3'

Mohamed Salah (Chelsea) darts into the penalty area to latch on to a pass, and he unleashes a low shot in the direction of the left post. Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon) is alert and denies his effort with a nice save.

90+3'



4 min. of stoppage-time to be played.

90+2'

Cedric Alves (Sporting Lisbon) takes the ball on and fires a shot from 35 metres out. Thibault Courtois (Chelsea) stops the effort which is headed to the right post.

90+2'



Joao Mario (Sporting Lisbon) launches the ball from the resulting corner, but one of the defenders is first to the ball and averts the threat.

90+1'

William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) collects a pass and has an effort from distance which is blocked. Sporting Lisbon force a corner. An opponent will face another attacking threat.

90'

Jonathan Silva (Sporting Lisbon) clips a neat ball into the box in the direction of Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon), whose header from the centre of the box goes by a whisker wide of the left post.

90'

Diego Costa (Chelsea) is flagged offside.

87'

Nani (Sporting Lisbon) makes a good run with the ball, but his shot from the edge of the penalty area goes just wide of the left post. Terrific solo effort, though.

87'

Filipe (Chelsea) receives a precise pass inside the box and takes a shot that flies just wide of the right post.

84'



It is time for a substitution. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) will be replaced by Mohamed Salah (Chelsea).

84'

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) threads a pass through to Diego Costa (Chelsea), but Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon) breaks the move down.

82'

Nani (Sporting Lisbon) tries his luck with a shot from 20 metres out, but his effort goes well wide of the left post.

81'



The substitution is prepared. Diego Capel (Sporting Lisbon) joins the action as a substitute, replacing Andre Carrillo (Sporting Lisbon).

81'



The manager has decided to substitute Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon) and he has been replaced by Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon).

80'

Diego Costa (Chelsea) latches on to a lofted pass and strikes the ball! His attempt flies narrowly wide of the right post.

78'

The assistant referee raises his flag. Diego Costa (Chelsea) is adjudged offside.

78'

John Obi Mikel (Chelsea) pounces on the rebound on the edge of the box but his wild shot goes high over the crossbar.

78'

A lofted cross from Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) was unsuccessful as the opponent's defence quickly gets the ball out of the penalty area. The main referee and his assistant both signal a throw-in for Chelsea.

75'



Filipe (Chelsea) is booked after bringing down an opponent. Antonio Mateu Lahoz had an easy-decision to make.

75'

Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) whips a long ball in from a costless kick, but the dangerous cross is intercepted by Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).

74'



It must be a yellow card. It is. Cedric Alves (Sporting Lisbon) receives a yellow card after an awful tackle. Chelsea will be able to take a costless kick.

73'

Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon) produces an awful long-range shot that goes high and wide.

72'



Antonio Mateu Lahoz shows a yellow card to Eden Hazard (Chelsea) for his blatant foul.

72'



Willian (Chelsea) puts a dangerous cross into the box, but the corner is cleared by the first man.

72'

Gary Cahill (Chelsea) gets his head on the corner, but he sees his header blocked. Chelsea win a corner.

71'



Oscar (Chelsea) will be replaced by John Obi Mikel (Chelsea).

70'



Now Chelsea with a corner.

70'

Willian (Chelsea) fails to send a pass into the box. His effort is cut out.

69'

Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) crosses the ball into the box from the costless kick, but the defence clears the danger.

69'

Cedric Alves (Sporting Lisbon) commits a rough challenge, and Antonio Mateu Lahoz blows the whistle for infringement. A costless kick is given to Chelsea.

67'



Nani (Sporting Lisbon) takes the corner but fails to find any of his teammates.

67'

Nani (Sporting Lisbon) can't slip the ball through and the move breaks down. The ball has crossed the goal line. Sporting Lisbon are awarded a corner kick.

66'



Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) swings in the corner, but fails to find any of his teammates. One of the defenders reacts superbly to get it clear.

65'

Chelsea players perform combination football, attempting to create a goal-scoring opportunity, but they will have to wait for that as they just lose possession due to an inaccurate pass. Chelsea have been awarded a corner kick.

64'



Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) floats the ball in from the corner which is intercepted.

64'

John Terry (Chelsea) puts a cross into the box from the costless kick but it's cleared. The ball goes out for a corner. Chelsea can continue in their attacking effort.

64'



Mauricio (Sporting Lisbon) is not able to continue due to his injury and will be replaced by Paulo Oliveira (Sporting Lisbon).

61'



Mauricio (Sporting Lisbon) is having a really harsh time now. We are about to find out how serious his injury is.

60'



Mauricio (Sporting Lisbon) receives a yellow card for infringement.

60'

Nani (Sporting Lisbon) unleashed a costless kick shot from the edge of the box, but the goalkeeper perfectly set up the defensive wall and his effort was thwarted.

58'



This yellow card was deserved. The tackle by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) was quite harsh and Antonio Mateu Lahoz didn't hesitate to show him a yellow card. Sporting Lisbon have a costless kick from a promising distance.

58'



Substitution. Willian (Chelsea) has come on for Andre Schurrle (Chelsea).

57'

Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon) has a shot blocked, it rebounds back to him, and even on his second attempt he cannot hit the target. His effort goes well wide of the target.

56'

CHANCE! Oscar (Chelsea) comes very close! He finds a cross inside the box and fires a low shot towards Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon), who produces an excellent reflexive save.

55'

Nani (Sporting Lisbon) drifts into the box to force his teammate to send him the ball. He receives a fantastic pass and fires from close range, but it crashes against the left post. What an unlucky moment for him. It could have been a brilliant goal.

53'



The corner from Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is cleared away by the defence.

53'

Diego Costa (Chelsea) connects with a pass but sees a shot from the edge of the box blocked. The ball goes behind for a corner. Chelsea will have an opportunity to endanger the opposition's goal.

52'

The assistant referee signalises offside, and the main referee confirms his decision. Diego Costa (Chelsea) is the one who got caught.

51'



Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) takes the corner, but the opposition's defence is ready to clear the ball to safety.

51'

Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) wasted a good opportunity as he sends an inaccurate final pass into the box, which is blocked by the opponent's defence. It will be a corner kick for Chelsea.

49'

Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) tries to send a pass but it's blocked.

49'

Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon) came with a sweet piledriver. He controlled a pass, glanced at the goal and fired from the edge of the box. It could have been a difficult one for the keeper, but he only hit one of the defenders off whom the ball bounced away.

48'

Excellent touch by Nani (Sporting Lisbon)! He latches on to a precious pass on the edge of the box but produces a miskick that goes well wide of the right post. Poor effort.

47'

Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) was trying to get to the ball but hit the legs of the opponent as well. Antonio Mateu Lahoz blows the whistle for infingement.

46'



Half-time break is over and the second half is starting right now. Enjoy yourself!

45+1' The match has reached half-time.

44' William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) picks up a pass, lines up a shot and strikes from 25 metres out, but Thibault Courtois (Chelsea) thwarts the effort which is headed low to the middle of the goal.

43' Joao Mario (Sporting Lisbon) is shown a deserved yellow card for mouthing off to the referee.



43' Joao Mario (Sporting Lisbon) gets on the end of a pass on the edge of the box and has a shot blocked.



41' Flag goes up against Andre Schurrle (Chelsea). The referee blows the whistle for offside.

40' Joao Mario (Sporting Lisbon) has now obviously shifted the ball with his hand. He could have been easily booked for that, however, the referee keeps the cards in his pocket and it only results in a costless kick for the opponent's team.



39' Eden Hazard (Chelsea) attempts to find his teammate with a pass from outside the box, but the opposition's defence is quick to react and thwarts the attack.

37' An accurate pass to the edge of the box is well received by Islam Slimani (Sporting Lisbon). He quickly attempts to beat the goalkeeper with a fine effort. Unfortunately for him, the ball goes inches wide of the left post.

34' Perfectly executed costless kick! Eden Hazard (Chelsea) sends a cross in and Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) leaps high to connect with it on the edge of the 6-yard box. His close-range header goes into the top of the net and the score has changed – 0:1.



34' Dangerous play by Andre Carrillo (Sporting Lisbon). Antonio Mateu Lahoz blows his whistle for a foul. Chelsea are awarded a costless kick from a dangerous position.



32' Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) takes the corner but it has been cleared.

32' Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) takes the corner but it has been cleared.



32' Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) whips a promising cross into the box, but the opposition's defence intercepts the ball. The main referee points to the corner flag, Chelsea will take a corner.



32' The costless kick is delivered by Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr (Sporting Lisbon) but it is not one of his best and easily cleared.



31' Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) breached the rules with his foul. At least that's what the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz signals. A costless kick to Sporting Lisbon. They can move closer towards the goal.



30' Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) played too fiercely and breached the rules with his tackle. The referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz didn't miss it and blew his whistle.

28' Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) sends a wonderful cross from the corner kick. However, the defence works perfectly to clear the ball and to avert the threat.

27' Filipe (Chelsea) sends a cross into the box. However, the opponent's defence eliminates the danger by clearing the ball out. The ball is out of bounds. Chelsea win a corner kick.



25' William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) has tested the patience of referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz and goes into the book for a previous late challenge.

23' What a huge chance for Andre Schurrle (Chelsea). He collects a precise pass inside the box and slices a shot that goes by a whisker of the left post.



22' Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) meets a delivery on the edge of the penalty area and finishes to the bottom left corner. He didn't put enough power into the effort, and Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon) pulls off an easy save.



21'Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) rises above the defending players and places his hard towering header to the middle of the goal, but Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon) is prepared to thwart his effort.

20' Thibault Courtois (Chelsea) pulls off a brilliant save! Islam Slimani (Sporting Lisbon) launched himself and met a cross into the box, but his header to the right post is denied.

18' The game is interrupted now, Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) picks up a knock and the physio has to come.



17' The assistant referee's flag is up because John Terry (Chelsea) didn't find the way to beat the offside trap.



17' Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) sends in the corner, but he fails to find the head of any of his teamamtes, and the the defence makes a clearance.

17' The assistant referee's flag is up because John Terry (Chelsea) didn't find the way to beat the offside trap.

16' Eden Hazard (Chelsea) didn't find any of his teammates inside the box as his pass was blocked. The ball went out of play. Chelsea will have a chance to score from a corner.

15' Eden Hazard (Chelsea) swings in a dangerous cross from the resulting corner kick, but none of his teammates managed to outjump the defence.

15' Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) receives a great pass inside the box and misses a golden chance. The goalkeeper pulls off a stunning save. Corner kick. Chelsea will have an opportunity.

10' A great teamplay by Chelsea as they control the ball with a lot of short passes. Patience is the key if they want to find a gap in the defence to score.

9' Andre Carrillo (Sporting Lisbon) dinks a cross into the box as he attempts to find one of his teammates, but the defence manages to make a clearance.

'8 Antonio Mateu Lahoz blows the whistle. Jonathan Silva (Sporting Lisbon) commits a foul after a dangerous play.

'7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) works the corner short.

'7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) sends a pass into the box, but his attempt is thwarted and cleared. Chelsea get a corner.

'5 Filipe (Chelsea) tackles a bit over-zealously. Antonio Mateu Lahoz blows for a foul against his team.

'4 The game is interrupted due to the raised flag in the assistant referee's hand. Oscar (Chelsea) got caught offside.

'4 Gary Cahill (Chelsea) connects with the corner kick around the penalty spot, but he steers his header inches over the bar.

3'The main referee and one of his assistants signal for a corner kick. It will be taken by Chelsea.

'3 Diego Costa (Chelsea) is the one to unleash a good effort, aiming towards the bottom right corner. His shot, however, is denied by the goalkeeper. What a save! The main referee and one of his assistants signal for a corner kick. It will be taken by Chelsea.

'1 Kick-off

20:45. William Carvalho sits in front of the Lisbon defense line while the sleeky and sublime Slimani leads the attack. Chelsea will have to be careful.

20:10. Sporting Line up- Rui Patricio; Silva, Sarr, Mauricio, Cedric; William Carvalho; Adrien, Mario; Nani, Carrillo, Slimani.

20:05. Chelsea Line up- Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Filipe Luis; Matic, Fabregas; Schurrle, Oscar, Hazard; Diego Costa. subs: Cech, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Mikel, Salah, Willian, Remy.

20:00. Mourinho accepts his quest for three points will not be aided by the probable absence of the prolific Costa, whose hamstring issues prevent him from training properly.



19:45. Since being held by Schalke in the middle of September, Chelsea followed that result up with another stalemate with Manchester City, winning their last two matches against Bolton in the League Cup and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

19:25. Sporting Clube de Portugal welcome back UEFA Champions League football to the Estádio José Alvalade for the first time in four years, and the anticipation around the stadium is already palpable.

19: 20. Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)Assistant referee: Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP) , Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar (ESP), Additional assistant referee: Javier Estrada (ESP) , Alejandro Hernandez (ESP), Fourth official: Angel Nevado Rodriguez (ESP), UEFA Delegate: Geir Thorsteinsson (ISL), UEFA Referee observer: Marc Batta (FRA)

19:15. Possible lineups: Sporting: Rui Patrício; Cédric, Maurício, Sarr, Jonathan Silva; William, Adrien, João Mário; Carrillo, Nani, Slimani. Out: Rabia (abdomen)

Chelsea: Čech; Ivanović, Terry, Cahill, Luis; Matić, Fàbregas; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Costa. Out: Ramires (groin), Drogba (ankle)

19:10. Before this Sporting Lisbon - Chelsea game, Zouma marked his Chelsea debut with the opening goal in a 2-1 League Cup victory against Bolton Wanderers FC on 24 September. Petr Čech and Nathan Aké made their first club appearances of the season against Bolton, Loïc Rémy starting for the first time since his move from Queens Park Rangers FC.

19:05. Diego Costa has scored eight goals in six league outings following his summer switch from Atlético. Chelsea's 100% start to the Premier League season ended when they drew 1-1 at Manchester City FC on 21 September, former Blues midfielder Frank Lampard cancelling out fellow substitute André Schürrle's strike.

19:00. Match facts: Sporting were held to their fifth 1-1 draw in seven matches this season on Friday against FC Porto as Naby Sarr's own goal cancelled out Jonathan Silva's first strike for the club.Rui Patrício made his 200th top-flight appearance for Sporting as the Lions recorded their biggest away win in 13 months, 4-0 against Gil Vicente FC, on 21 September.With left-back Jefferson suspended, Jonathan Silva, a summer signing from Club Estudiantes LP, made his debut for Sporting in Barcelos.

18:55. The 2012 UEFA Champions League winners made it to last season's semi-finals, where they were beaten by Club Atlético de Madrid 3-1 at home after a 0-0 draw away. This is their 13th group stage campaign and 12th in a row.

18:50. Chelsea's record in nine games against Portuguese clubs – three against SL Benfica, six versus FC Porto – in European competition is W7 D1 L1. Their last six wins against Liga sides were by single-goal margins. Their last victory came against Benfica in the 2013 UEFA Europa League final when Branislav Ivanović's header in the last minute of added time earned a 2-1 win at the Amsterdam ArenA.

18:45. Their 19 previous games against English sides have ended W9 D3 L7.This is their sixth group stage campaign and the first since 2008/09, when they reached the last 16 for the first time.The 2013/14 Portuguese Liga runners-up are unbeaten in 16 European home games − 13 wins, three draws − since a 2-0 loss to Brøndby IF in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League play-offs.

18:40. Match background: Sporting have won their last three home games against English visitors without conceding a goal. The only defeat in nine such contests (W7 D1) was Manchester United FC's 1-0 victory in the 2007/08 group stage, Sporting's only previous UEFA Champions League encounter with a Premier League club.

18:35. Sporting Clube de Portugal's long unbeaten European home record is put to the test by a Chelsea FC side who have won their last six matches against Liga opponents.

18:25. Stats: Sporting Lisbon look to continue their impressive record of 16 unbeaten European home games in a row. Chelsea have faced Portuguese opposition 9 times, losing once, winning 7 times and drawing just the one time. Sporting have won their last three home games against English opponents without allowing a goal.

18:20. "I don't know what favourite means in football. For us a good result is winning. We will try to win – one thing is wanting to win, another is achieving it. Benfica and Porto couldn't do it [beat Sporting]. Sporting have their strengths and motivations and maybe they think that a draw is good for them. One thing is thinking this, another is playing for it" Jose Mourinho.

18:15. Manger qoutes: "It is our debut in front of our fans and I am happier because of it – it will be a great atmosphere with the fans helping us a lot. Chelsea are favourites, not only to win the group but also to be in the final together with four or five others. It will be a match with a very high level of difficulty but with our quality and the right attitude we can challenge for the points here" Marco Silva.

18:10. Someone familiar with facing Chelsea is on loan winger, Nani. The Man United loanee has featured in multiple meetings with the Blues, including score a few in the process.

18:05. Sporting are in a similar situation to the London club in terms of a healthy squad. The only player that is out of contention of playing on Tuesday is Rabia, meaning both sides at full strength could mean for a great game of football.

18:00. Jose Mourinho confirmed this week that Diego Costa will start the Champions League clash despite his lingering hamstring problem. It seems as though the backroom staff at the club have done well in nurturing the team, keeping the majority of them fit and raring to go.

17:55. Team News: Injuries are few and far between for Mourinho's side. Ramires and Drogba have not traveled to Portugal for the game as the Brazilian is still sidelined for another week or so while Drogba has not passed a fitness test.

17: 52. Chelsea were held at home to an impressive Schalke side while Sporting could only manage a draw against surprise outfit Maribor.

17:49. Both sides drew their first matches 1-1 respectively, which means the group is still wide open. With all to play for, Chelsea will look to affirm why they are considered among favourites to win the whole competition.

17:47. Chelsea are back in action in the UEFA Champions League, gearing up for a difficult test away to Sporting Lisbon. Both sides are meeting for the very first time and this tie should be a very interesting one.

17:45. Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Champions League semifinal between Sporting Lisbon - Chelsea . The match is being played at Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal.