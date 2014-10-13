Kazakhstan 2-4 Czech Republic: Czechs make it three in a row

Czech Republic are top of Group A after a convincing victory over Kazakhstan.

Goals from Borek Dockal, David Lafata, Ladislav Krejci gave the Czechs a commanding 3-0 lead just after halftime.

Logvinenko had the Kazakhs dreaming of a comeback when he scored from a corner.

However, substitute Tomas Necid made the game safe when he scored following a cutback from Dockal.

Kazakhstan had a final say in stoppage when Logvinenko had his third with a powerful header from a corner.

The visitors came into the game following an impressive 2-1 win in Turkey, while hosts Kazakhstan came close to upsetting Netherlands when they defeated 3-1 after taking a 1-0 lead.

Borek Dockal's strike was the first action of any note in the 13th minute when he found the corner of the net from outside the box after some impressive Czech play.

Czech Republic thought they had the game buried on 35 minutes when Ladislav Krejci scored at the backpost. However their joy was short-lived when Krecji was adjudged to be offside.

Kazakhstan then had some chances of their own, first Khizhnichenko put his effort over the bar.

Defender Abdulin was next to miss when he blazed over following a corner.

Finally, Khizhnichenko flashed a ball across the box which no-one was able to connect with.

Such was the way the game was going, Czech Republic went down the other end and doubled their lead.

Sparta Prague's David Lafata was the right man in the right place when he converted Pavel Kaderabek's cutback from point blank range.

Still Kazakhstan were not down and out and they had the first chance of the second half when Tagybergen could hit the stanchion.

Defender Logvinenko came even closer after connecting with a cross from the right but his strike went the wrong side of the post.

The game was finally buried on 56 minutes when Krejci got his goal. He guided Dockal's cross past Sidelnikov for comfortable 3-0 lead.

After the third, Kazakhstan started creating some genuine chances. Ulan Konysbaev curled an effort just past Petr Cech's post. Then Khizhnichenko headed over from a Nusrbayev.

Nusrbayev was the next to try his luck but his strike from close range could only hit the sidenetting. Tagybergen missed another gilt edged opportunity with just over ten minutes remaning when he failed to meet a cross.

Kazakhstan were eventually rewarded with a consolation for their persistence when Logvinenko put Abdulin's flick-on into the roof the Czech net with several minutes remaining.

Czech Republic then restored their three-goal advantage when Tomas Necid turned and scored following a Dockal pass.

But the scoring was not done there, Logvinenko secured a brace after heading in from a corner.

Czech Republic, who have 100% record after three games, play host to Iceland in their next qualifier. While Kazakhstan face a trip to Turkey- who have started the qualifying campaign in terrible form.