Germany - Republic of Ireland: Text Commentary, Football Scores and Result of Euro 2016 Qualifying

21:40. Thank you all for following VAVEL UK's live coverage of Germany - Republic of Ireland. Stay tuned to the website over the next few hours for all post-match reaction, as well as a report of the match.

21:37. Ireland will travel back to Dublin with a highly unexpected point, but hugely worrying times for the World Champions, who have just four points from a possible nine. Poland and Ireland remain joint-top of Group D.

FULL-TIME: GERMANY 1-1 REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

90+4' GOOOOAAAAAL IRELAND! John O'Shea taps in a last-minute equaliser on his 100th appearance to win Ireland a magical point in Germany! German players look stunned, but it's hard to argue that something was deserved for Ireland.

90' Four added minutes for Ireland to find an equaliser.

85' CHANCE! Ireland have their best chance of the game, Hoolahan's shot blocked brilliantly by Durm.

79' German fans are enjoying themselves a little bit more now, as a mexican wave makes its way around the stadium.

71' GOAL GERMANY! Ireland's resilience is finally broken, much to the relief of the home fans. Kroos, who has been Germany's best player tonight, hit a shot from outside the box, which struck the post before rolling into the net.

69' Big penalty appeals from Germany yet again, as Götze and O'Shea tangle. No penalty.

65' Jonathon Walters the player who has moved into the centre forward role, with Aiden McGeady moving to the right. The visitors creating more attacking opportunities.

62' Robbie Keane comes off for Darren Gibson. Not a proper striker on the pitch at the moment for the Boys in Green.

58' Podolski goes down in the area under minimal contact and is furious when the referee awards a costless-kick against him. No yellow card shown, despite the simulation.

55' CHANCE! Toni Kroos has a shot well saved by Forde after some good link-up play between the German midfield.

51' Glenn Whelan took a whack to the knee from Podolski's shooting foot, Jeff Hendrick sent to warm up, but Whelan is coming back on.

49' Ireland create their first major chance, Neuer getting to the ball just before Keane. Podolski goes down the other end and wins a corner.

46' Germany kick-off the second half. Lukas Podolski comes on for Matthias Ginter.

20:31. Germany have not managed many good opportunities, with just two shots on target in the first half. Ireland holding their own defensively.

HALF-TIME: GERMANY 0-0 REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

45' One minute of added time.

42' Clash of heads between McGeady and Durm, the German coming off worse in the challenge. Germany only have four outfield subs, so will be hoping for little concern.

39' Germany win another costless-kick on the right, but Ginter heads over from Kroos' delivery.

Scores in other Group D games: Gibraltar 0-2 Georgia, Poland 1-1 Scotland

31' Germany have had a lot of the possession, but have nothing to show for it. Some fans starting to show their discontent with the German side, Irish fans in full voice.

21' Not many clear-cut chances in this game so far, both sides giving the ball away fairly cheaply in the last five minutes.

16' CHANCE! Kroos and Draxler play a great one-two, but Kroos drags his shot wide.

14' CHANCE! Kroos takes an unconventional costless-kick, chipping the ball into the Ireland box. The ball eventually fell to Rüdiger, who headed wide.

9' Germany on the front foot, but can't create enough opportunities. The final pass is letting them down.

5' OFF THE BAR! Erik Durm smashes a shot on the volley off the crossbar from 35 yards out. Great chance for the home side to take the lead.

4' Bit of a scrappy start to the game, Ireland having a half-chance, but Keane's shot was blocked.

1' Ireland kick us off!

19:40. The teams are heading out of the tunnel, readying themselves for their respective national anthems.

19:32. Only five of Germany's World Cup final starters are starting tonight's match.

19:19. Ireland's last two games against Germany carry an aggregate score of 9-1 for the home side. Ireland were beaten 6-1 in Dublin, before losing 3-0 in Germany during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

19:05. In Group D's other games today, at least one 100% loss record will disappear today as Gibraltar face Georgia, Poland take on Scotland in the other game.

19:01. Germany make two forced changes, with Schurrle and Kramer ruled out. Matthias Ginter and Julian Draxler come into the starting line-up.

18:57. John O'Shea makes his 100th appereance for the Republic of Ireland, whilst James McClean and Jonathon Walters start with Robbie Keane in attack.

OFFICIAL REPUBLIC OF IRELAND LINE-UP: Forde, Meyler, O'Shea, Wilson, Ward, McGeady, Whelan, Quinn, McClean, Keane, Walters.

OFFICIAL GERMANY LINE-UP: Neuer, Rüdiger, Hummels, Boateng, Durm, Ginter, Kroos, Bellarabi, Götze, Draxler, Müller.

17:47. Big News! Andre Schurrle has been ruled out of tonight's game due to a flu.

17:44. Tonight's game will be played in the Stadion Gelsenkirchen, in Gelsenkirchen:

17:42. Group D games:

Poland - Scotland

Gibraltar - Georgia

17:35. Speaking after his side's shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Poland, Joachim Loew said that the World Cup winners were made to rue their missed chances, despite playing well:

"I can't say much about the team only maybe that we were a bit sloppy with our chances."

"But also in the second half we played well, created chances and Poland scored with their first chance."

"I had the feeling that we could have responded after the goal. We had chances with Bellarabi and Podolski. Chances were there because essentially it was a one-sided second half."

"Our task now will be to find our finishing and score. I have to talk with the players, we will analyse the game. Our game execution was good, our finishing wasn't."

17:31. Republic of Ireland captain, Robbie Keane, in a pre match interview, stated that his teammates will look to put that result behind them, and give a much better account of themselves this time around:

"To be honest with you, I don't think the players are thinking too much about what happened in the past. We have to concentrate on what we are doing now."

"We are certainly a different team than we were a few years ago. The players certainly haven't mentioned it this week, and they shouldn't be, to be honest with you."

"It's a completely different game and we're going into this game on a good run and with a lot of confidence." (The Independent)

17:30. The last time the two sides met in a competitive fixture, Germany ran out 6-1 winners, in a horrible night at the Aviva Stadium for the ROI faithful:

17:27. O'Neill also revealed that, while he was happy with the victory at the weekend, he believes that his side can perform at a higher level:

"I thought in the last 20 minutes, we got sloppy. We could have conceded a goal which would been irritating." (BBC)

17:24. Speaking ahead of tonight's game, Republic of Ireland manager, Martin O'Neill, stated:

We’ve got six points on the board and we’re going to Germany with confidence."

“There are a number of players who played against Georgia who played very well and had a definite result on that game and didn’t play [against Gibraltar], so we may change things again.

“We couldn’t be going in with more confidence. We will relish it. If we go down but have given it a proper go, I can live with that. If we are sitting in all evening and get done because we’ve not made a go of it, I wouldn’t see the point in that. That’s been the story of my career.” (Guardian)

17:20. Group D table:

1. Poland PTS 6

2. ROI PTS 6

3. Scotland PTS 3

4. Germany PTS 3

5. Georgia PTS 0

6. Gibraltar PTS 0

17:17. Despite being favourites to win the group, Germany were surprisingly beaten by Poland at the weekend. Two goals in the second half from Milik and Mila ensured a historic win over the World Cup winners.

17:11. The Boys In Green, in the first week of Group D fixtures, were also able to pick up a huge win over Georgia. Aiden McGeady was the hero on the night, with two memorable goals as ROI ran out 2-1 winners.

17:08. At the weekend, Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland team recorded a comprehensive 7-0 win over minnows, Gibraltar:

17:05. 2014 FIFA World Cup winners, Germany, on the otherhand, have been less than impressive, recording just three points in their first two games.

17:02. Republic of Ireland have started their qualifying campaign in impressive fashion, winning both of their opening group games.

17:00. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Germany - Republic of Ireland, in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.