CSKA - Manchester City Text Commentary and Champions League Scores 2014

Not a good result for the away team as Manuel Pellegrini's men squanders a two goal lead as homeside CSKA shares the spoils tonight.

90+4' There will be no more action today because the referee signals for the end of the match.

90' Fourth official shows 3 min. of added time.



90' The substitution has been made. Aleksandrs Cauņa (CSKA Moscow) has replaced Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow).



90' James Milner (Manchester City) is adjudged to have been offside when making his run.



89' Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) makes a decision to dribble through the defence towards the goal. He gets inside the box, pulls the trigger, but hits the ball very poorly and it goes yards wide of the target.



88' Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) attempts to send a cross in order to find one of his teammates. The opposition's defence averts the danger by intercepting the effort.

87' Here comes a substitution. Tired Fernando (Manchester City) left the pitch, and Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) is coming on to help his team.



86' Bibras Natcho (CSKA Moscow) fires the penalty into the top right corner. The spot-kick is too good for the goalkeeper.

85' Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) does well to dispossess the attacking effort with a slide tackle, but the referee blows his whistle for a foul. CSKA Moscow are given a penalty kick opportunity.



84' Flag up against James Milner (Manchester City). He had space to move into behind the defence, but he went too soon.



83' The referee Istvan Vad sees tripping by Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) and doesn't hesitate to blow the whistle.



83' James Milner (Manchester City) received a pass inside the box, sent a dangerous shot on goal, but celebration has been thwarted by one of the defenders who stepped in and denied his effort. It's hard to say whether the keeper would have been there.

78' Substitution. Fernandinho (Manchester City) on for David Silva (Manchester City).



77' Roman Eremenko (CSKA Moscow) receives a precise pass inside the box and takes a shot that goes just wide of the left post.

77' Fernando (Manchester City) tackles a bit over-zealously. Istvan Vad blows for a foul against his team. That's a costless kick to CSKA Moscow.



75' Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow) serves in a nice cross, but Joe Hart (Manchester City) punches the ball away.



74' Rough tackle by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City). The referee blows his whistle for a foul. A costless kick has been awarded to CSKA Moscow.



74' David Silva (Manchester City) brings his opponent down with a tackle, and Istvan Vad blows a whistle for a foul.



73' Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) receives an accurate pass, and finds some space for a shot! The keeper is prepared and denies his attempt from long range, heading to the left post. Brilliant save!

71' Substitution. Jesus Navas (Manchester City) receives a signal from the referee and is now allowed to enter the pitch as Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) walks off.



69' Today's match ends for Zoran Tosić (CSKA Moscow) who will be replaced by Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow).



69' Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) comes up with a dangerous chip pass into the box and attempts to set up an ideal shooting position for his teammates, but the effort is intercepted by one of the defenders.



67' Yaya Toure (Manchester City) produces a long-range cannon of a shot after a nice pass. The ball goes in the direction of the middle of the goal, but it is easily stopped by a save from Igor Akinfejev (CSKA Moscow), and the score doesn't change.

65' Goal! Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) passes the ball to the feet of Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow), who has an empty net in front of him and has no problems in tapping the ball in. 1:2.



64' Roman Eremenko (CSKA Moscow) attempts to find some of his teammates with a dangerous pass from the edge of the box. The opponent's defence intercepts the effort and clears the ball to safety.



63' Roman Eremenko (CSKA Moscow) hits the ball with a volley from just outside the box, but his effort goes narrowly over the bar.



60' Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow) probably picked up a minor injury, but it looks like he will be able to continue in the match.



60' Bibras Natcho (CSKA Moscow) attempts to put the ball in from a rebound with his long-range shot, but it isn't accurate enough, and the ball goes wide of the left post.



58' The game is interrupted now, Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow) picks up a knock and the physio has to come.



57' The referee has issued a yellow card to Fernando (Manchester City).



57' James Milner (Manchester City) works the corner short.



57' Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) gets on the end of a pass on the edge of the box and has a shot blocked. Manchester City win a corner.



56' Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) pulls the jersey of one of the opposition players, and Istvan Vad blows his whistle for a foul.



55' Bibras Natcho (CSKA Moscow) perfectly skips past challenges and misdirects his shot from the edge of the box. The ball flies a few yards over the bar.



54' Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) was standing in an offside position, just behind its border. The assistant referee made an easy call - it was clear offside.



53' Long pass, produced by David Silva (Manchester City), missed precision to reach his teammates.



49' Zoran Tosić (CSKA Moscow) slams the ball from a long-range costless kick. He should have curled it higher to avoid hitting the wall.



48' Fernando (Manchester City) with a slide tackle, but the referee Istvan Vad makes a foul call. CSKA Moscow win a costless kick and they are able to continue with another attacking move.



47' The resulting corner from David Silva (Manchester City) is cleared by the defence.



47' Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) collects a pass inside the box, and he unleashes a shot which is brilliantly blocked by a defender. The assistant referee makes a right call and Manchester City will have a corner.



46' The effort for improving in the second half is clearly seen. Aleksej Berezutski (CSKA Moscow) comes off for Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow).



46' We are entering into the second half.

45+1' We are looking a regular game with only a few moments to ignite the crowds. The players surely have higher capabilities, they just need to motivate themselves to a better performance. The visitors enjoy superiority over the opposition. The home team tries to find the weakness in the opposition's defence especially with rapid counter-attacks unlike the players of the away team who present themselves with possession football.



45+1' Istvan Vad has ended the first half by blowing the whistle.



45+1' Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) attempts to slip the ball through the defence, but is unable to find any of his teammates.

44' The Manchester City players are exchanging some short passes.



41' Zoran Tosić (CSKA Moscow) decided to speed play up with a short corner kick.



40' CSKA Moscow keep the ball well and push forward with purpose, but here comes an interception from the opposition. CSKA Moscow will take a corner kick.



38' James Milner (Manchester City) got a great chance inside the box and he drilled a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.



35' Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) receives a low pass just outside the box and unleashes a fine strike towards the bottom right corner. Igor Akinfejev (CSKA Moscow) pulls off a reflexive save to block his effort. Nice piece of goalkeeping skill, indeed.



35' Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) probably handled the ball.



33' The corner from James Milner (Manchester City) is intercepted by the defence.



32' James Milner (Manchester City) received a sweet pass from David Silva (Manchester City), but the advance is stopped. Manchester City get a chance to score from a corner kick.



31' Roman Eremenko (CSKA Moscow) is flagged offside.



29' It's a goal! Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) plays a lovely pass into the box and finds Sergio Agüero (Manchester City). He tries his luck from close range and coolly strikes the ball into the back of the net. 0:1.



28' Fernando (Manchester City) sends a promising through ball, but the defence is alert and cuts out the pass.



26' David Silva (Manchester City) crosses the ball forward but it is intercepted.



25' Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) attempts to find one of his teammates with a fine lofted pass, but the defence reacts well to intercept the effort.



24' Yaya Toure (Manchester City) is penalised for holding. Istvan Vad signals for a set piece. CSKA Moscow are awarded a costless kick.



24' Joe Hart (Manchester City) goes off his line to intercept the corner from Bibras Natcho (CSKA Moscow).



23' The CSKA Moscow players are exchanging some short passes, and they control the game at the moment, but one of the defending players steps in and intercepts the effort. The ball is out of bounds. A goal-scoring opportunity from a corner for CSKA Moscow.



22' The defence had a hard time blocking out the strike from Zoran Tosić (CSKA Moscow). He didn't hesitate and finished from outside the box right after he had received a pass from his teammate.

19' Roman Eremenko (CSKA Moscow) attempts to find a head of one of his teammates with a promising cross into the box. The defence manages to outjump the attacking players and to avert the threat.

18' James Milner (Manchester City) sends a cross into the box, but Igor Akinfejev (CSKA Moscow) comes off his line to gather the ball.

16' Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) attempts to find one of his teammates inside the box with a chip pass, but one of the defending players reacts superbly and intercepts the ball.



15' James Milner (Manchester City) lifts the ball into the box from the corner, but one of the defending players gets there first to head it clear.

14' The ball is passed from one Manchester City player to another, and the game isn't very exciting. Nothing lasts forever, though. They make a mistake, and possession is taken by the opponent. Now Manchester City with a corner.

13' The assistant referee raises his flag and the main referee blows the whistle. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) puts the ball into the net, but he is flagged for offside.



12' Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) misses a promising opportunity! He rises for a cross and unleashes a poor header from near the penalty spot. The ball floats high over the crossbar!

11' Manchester City seem to be finding their feet as they enjoy some possession. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.



10' Zoran Tosić (CSKA Moscow) makes a good run with the ball, but his shot from the edge of the penalty area goes just wide of the left post. Terrific solo effort, though.



9' David Silva (Manchester City) sends a killer pass from the edge of the box. One of the defenders reacts at the last minute and thwarts his effort.



7' Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) was about to celebrate a sensational goal after he collected a rebounded ball and blasted from long range, but unfortunately for him, his effort sailed narrowly over the crossbar. What an unlucky moment for him.

6' James Milner (Manchester City) serves in a nice cross, but the defence clear the danger.



6' Georgi Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) pulled an opponent's jersey and the game is stopped. A yellow card is not given. A costless kick is given to Manchester City.



5' Zoran Tosić (CSKA Moscow) put a cross into the box which wasn't a bad decision, but he failed to achieve what he wanted as none of his teammates managed to meet it.



2' A crossfield pass from Fernando (Manchester City) failed to find any of his teammates. The ball goes out-of-play and CSKA Moscow will have a goal kick.



1' The referee blows his whistle and we are underway.



Istvan Vad got the nomination for today's game and will try his best to be a fair judge and not to do any mistake.





16:10. Manchester City sit just 1 point above the Russian side having lost to Bayern and been held to a 1-1 draw with Roma. A 2-1 win over their opponents at the same stage in Russia last season means they know what to expect and how to come away with a much-needed win in this one.

16:05. CSKA Moscow currently foot Group E after two matches and need a positive result here to harbour any hopes of progressing to the next round of the competition. A 6-0 win at the weekend will have been the confidence boost needed as they head into this fixture.

16:00. CSKA Moscow have lost their last 6 matches in the Champions League (including qualifiers).CSKA Moscow have been losing at both half time and full time in 5 of their last 6 matches in the Champions League (including qualifiers).

15:55. Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernandinho and Yaya Toure may all come into the starting XI after starting the recent 4-1 thumping of Tottenham from the bench. Elsewhere, Edin Dzeko may miss out on a starting berth with in-form Sergio Aguero expected to spearhead the attack once more.

15:50. Manuel Pellegrini is sweating on the fitness of trio Samir Nasri, Frank Lampard and Eliaquim Mangala ahead of the trip to Russia.

15:45. Alan Dzagoev and Pontus Wernbloom will miss out for the Russian side through suspension once more. Mario Fernandez and Seydou Doumbia are doubts and may not be risked from the off here.Rasmus Elm, Vitinho and Kirill Panchenko will all sit out the welcome of Manchester City through injury.

15:40. Conditions for the match are set to be cold, with lows of minus five degrees forecast for Tuesday night. There was also light snowfall in Moscow on Sunday night. The other controversy surrounding last year's game at CSKA, which City came from behind to win, was over the poor state of the pitch. However, Pellegrini said: "I have no concerns this year. It is not a bad pitch and I don't think we will have any problems with it."

15:35. The full-back per Sky Sports said: "We are improving year by year, with a great group of players, but to win this competition is so difficult.

"It is one that you would love to win, but you have to work really hard to do it and we have to learn from the mistakes we have made in the last years to make progress."

15:30. CSKA and Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa has even taunted the Premier League champions ahead of the game by labelling them "weak", but Zabaleta insists City will not ease up in their drive to progress.

15:25. Manchester City are in their fourth season of Champions League football and are still to make an impact in the competition. After their previous disappointments, there was a feeling they needed to come of age this term but their results have again been underwhelming.

15:20. Fernandinho insists he is braced for the test, while his City team-mate Pablo Zabaleta admits the atmosphere will be unusual, but is focused on helping to deliver a result.

15:15. CSKA is Managed by Leonid Slutsky and have fitness doubts over defender Mario Fernandes and striker Seydou Doumbia ahead of this important tie.

15:10. CSKA were also punished over racist chanting aimed at Yaya Toure - whom Manuel Pellegrini insists is improving after a below-par run of form - when City won 2-1 in the same fixture almost a year ago.

15:10. The Russian side, who were thrashed 5-1 in the Italian capital before narrowly losing at home to Bayern last time out, will therefore not have a partisan home crowd to motivate them.

15:05. CSKA have been ordered to play their next three European home matches behind closed doors as punishment for the racist behaviour of their fans in their clash with Roma on September 17.

15:00. Hello there and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League Group E fixture between CSKA and Manchester City. I'm Oderinde Olufemi and I will be your guide through all the build up and the match itself.