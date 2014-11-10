Official: David Moyes appointed as manager of Real Sociedad

Moyes replaces Jagoba Arrasate, who was dismissed by Sociedad after a poor run of form which currently sees them lie 15th in La Liga.

The news was confirmed on Real Sociedad's Official website, translated in English Below:

"Coach David Moyes has been chosen as the new coach of Real Sociedad. Born April 25, 1963 in Glasgow, has extensive experience both during and after football player on the bench. It is the first Scot in history txuri urdin entity.

As a midfielder, he played more than 500 official games split between Celtic, Cambridge United, Bristol City, Shrewsbury Town, Dumfermline Athletic, Hamilton Academical and Preston North End, where he would begin his distinguished career as a coach in 1998.

In this English club promoted him six years to the Football League Championship, leaving Preston at the gates of promotion to the Premier League. His successful first experience catapulted the historic Everton, scoring a time between 2002 and 2013, ranking repeatedly to European competition.

After consolidating in the top of the Premier League at Goodison Park team last year David Moyes took on the challenge of leading Manchester United instead of Alex Ferguson himself. Coincidentally, crossed with the Real in the Champions League is given. He held office until April this year.

Besides several promotions and ratings for Europe, Ferguson has won the Comunity Chields with Manchester United (13-14) and the award for 'Manager of the Year' in the Premier League in the seasons 2003, 2005 and 2009. "

Moyes' Manchester United spell summarised:

- Defeated in Champions League quarter-final by Bayern Munich.

- Beaten in League Cup semi-final by Sunderland.

- Lost at home to Swansea in the third round of the FA Cup.

- Five points from a possible 24 against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

- Defeat against Everton confirmed club would miss out on Champions League for first time since 1995-96.

What Next?

David Moyes will want to do the best he can with 15th placed Real Sociedad, more so for the fans but also to prove why United shouldn't have terminated his contract so early in being appointed. Needless to say, all eyes will be closely on Moyes' in the next few weeks, to see if Manchester really did miss out on their 'Chosen One'.