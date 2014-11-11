Avram Grant to emerge Black Stars coach

The 59-year-old tactician is already relishing the prospect of training the Black Stars and morphing them into a power house in African football and even beyond. Ghana is aiming to win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and believes that the Israeli will bring success they last tasted in 1982.

Grant will take over from Kwesi Appiah, who was relieved of his job back in September despite the 54-year-old winning his last game against Togo in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Lome. Appiah was named Ghana coach in April 2012 after serving as assistant under separate expatriate coaches. He led Ghana to the Afcon and the World Cup in Brazil.

GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi views Grant as the most preferred choice and says the former Chelsea handler can’t wait to get started. Though final terms of an agreement is yet to see the light of the day, it is believed that those will be mere formalities.

Avram Grant’s agent Saif Rubie, said at the moment his client’s ambition was “to make Ghana one of the biggest powerhouses of world football.” Rubie told Graphic Sports via a telephone interview.

According to Rubie, Grant felt honoured and privileged to be considered for the Stars job and was looking forward to some exciting times with the talent-filled Ghana team.

The GFA has also revealed that they would engage Grant to finalise discussions on his remuneration and other details after Ghana’s two Africa Nations Cup qualifiers with Uganda and Togo in Kampala and Tamale on Saturday and next Wednesday respectively.

However, if the two parties fail to reach an agreement, the FA would fall on Spanish coach, Juan Ignacio Jimenez, who ranked second during the interview.