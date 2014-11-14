Roberto Mancini appointed head coach of Inter Milan

Inter Milan have taken drastic action to regain their former status as Italy's top side by sacking manager Walter Mazzarri and replacing him with former boss Roberto Mancini.

Initial rumours about Mazzarri's fate were backed up by the Nerazzurri, who confirmed his departure in an official Tweet:

"FC Internazionale announces that Walter Mazzarri has been relieved of his duties as first team coach. #FCIM"

Mancini, who won five trophies in four years with the Nerazzurri but was sacked for the club's failure in Europe, expressed his delight at returning to Inter.

"An exciting new challenge. I'm delighted to embrace the Inter fans again. See you tomorrow #forzainter," he wrote on Twitter.

Club President Erick Tohir had this to say on how hard it was to dismiss Mazzarri:

"Today I made the difficult decision to suspend Walter Mazzarri as head coach. It was a decision that I reached in conjunction with my management team. It was a difficult decision because he has been continuously supportive of the direction that we have wanted to take the club, and he has worked tirelessly & selflessly for Inter, with both belief and passion. I would like to thank him sincerely for his efforts.

However, our goal is to regain our rightful position as one of the very top clubs in Europe and that's why I am so happy to welcome back Roberto Mancini. His track record both at Inter and elsewhere speaks for itself, and his international experience and hunger for success will I know drive the team to the next level."

Mancini was first appointed Inter boss in 2004, winning their first silverware in 15 years and going on to restore the club to Italy's top table with three Scudetti and three Coppa Italia.

He was fired by former president Massimo Moratti in 2008, with Jose Mourinho brought in to win them the Champions League, which he did before promptly leaving for Real Madrid.

In the meantime Mancini managed Manchester City and Galatasaray, winning silverware with both but leaving the Turkish club after just one season after disagreeing with the board about finances.

The Nerazzurri currently sit ninth in Serie A after winning only four of their 11 opening league matches. That poor start ultimately cost Mazzarri his position and drove Mancini back into the arms of his former club.