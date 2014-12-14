Ribéry expresses his love for Bayern, but says he could play on another continent

The tricky Bayern Munich attacker is still fully behind his club, but suggests he could move on afterwards to get a taste of a different style of football.

The French winger has revealed that he could see himself finishing his playing career in the United Arab Emirates, United States or Qatar before he hangs up his boots. The 31-year-old is still a huge part of Pep Guardiola's side and is under contract in Bavaria until June 2017. However, while he maintained his happiness in Germany, he is eager to experience a new footballing culture.

"I've been here for almost eight years," he told Welt am Sonntag. "Bayern and I are like a married couple!

"I bought us a house here. My son was born here. I raised my daughters here. They speak better German than me: articulate and grammatically perfect.

"I could play for another club in Europe but my heart is beating too much for Bayern.

"But I could imagine going to the US, Qatar or Dubai for a new experience."