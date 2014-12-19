VfL Wolfsburg - FC Köln: The Wolves and the Billy Goats are hungry for 3 points

The ‘Toppspiel’, or game of the weekend, sees high-flying Wolfsburg host mid-table Köln but despite their points gap they’re equals in their desire to end the Hinrunde on a high.

This could also be the first time that Bundesliga fans witness the Wolves’ new signing, Xizhe Zhang, in action. The 23-year old Chinese star’s first press conference drew in 50 million viewers so a huge TV audience is expected if he features.

“I’m like a good wine – the older I get, the better I become”. Naldo on his recent form

Despite their lofty position Wolfsburg have somewhat stumbled in their last couple of games. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against struggling Borussia Dortmund where they went behind twice and only saved themselves with an 85th minute header from Naldo. The newly naturalised German defender had quite an interesting quote after the game when he said, “I’m like a good wine – the older I get, the better I become”.

Before that they were lucky to get a point at home to newly promoted SC Paderborn after Paderborn defender Rafa put the ball into his own net for Wolfsburg’s only goal in a 1-1 draw.

Their opponents, however, should not be underestimated despite their topsy-turvy form. Last weekend they came into their game against Schalke 04 having lost their last 3 games and expected to come away with nothing yet still managed to pull off an upset and win 2-1. During the week they drew 0-0 at home against Mainz 05 which is a bit unsatisfying considering Mainz are one place below them and the game was at home.

These 2 sides last met at the beginning of 2012 and that was 1-0 win to the Die Wölfe who also won the 2 meetings before that. Köln head coach, Peter Stöger, holds a cautious viewpoint going into the game; “They’ve got so much quality in attack that we can’t expect to come away with a clean sheet”. He went on to say. “If we can pick up something in Wolfsburg, it would be an amazing story”.

The home side have pretty much a full size squad to choose whilst the only player missing for Stöger is midfielder Kevin Vogt thanks a one-game suspension. Wolfsburg head coach Dieter Hecking has spent most of this week dealing with Aaron Hunt, their summer signing from Werder Bremen, who has raised a stink over Hecking’s methods and says that “I have not spoken to him (Hecking) for 4 months”. However Sporting Director Klaus Allofs has leapt to Hecking’s defence calling Hunt’s claims “only half the truth” and said he “can not understand at all” Hunt’s statements.