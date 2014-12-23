Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: A Game Changer On and Off the Field
Image Credit: theguardian.com

Kickers Offenbach 6, Bayern Munich 0. It was the 24th August 1974 and Bayern had got off to the worst possible start for their season, they would go on to finish in 10th position. However for young Rummenigge it was a momentous occasion as this was his first ever game for Bayern Munich and the beginning of a relationship that is still going strong to this very day.

Born on the 25th September 1955 in the North Rhine-Westphalia town of Lippstadt, around a 50-minute drive from the city of Dortmund, he played for local side Borussia Lippstadt until the age of 18 when Bayern discovered and signed him in 1974. Despite his reputation nowadays as a prolific striker his goal scoring abilities were not highly rated at all when he first started out, he was seen as a talented dribbler rather than a striker.

Towards the end of his first season with the Bavarian giants they made it to the European Cup Final at the Parc des Princes in Paris (They won it the year before against Atletico Madrid). ‘Kalle” as he was known was an unused substitute as Bayern beat Leeds United 2-0 in what was one of the most controversial finals of all time. Leeds had two penalty appeals refused and Norman Hunter was said to be harshly dismissed. The referee that day, Michel Kitabdjian of France, was later found guilty of match fixing by the Greek FA and was eventually banned for life by UEFA. Leeds’ fans to this day sing, “We are the Champions, Champions of Europe” in relation to the 1975 final.

The very next year after another disappointing domestic campaign, Bayern would seal a hat trick of European Cup wins, this time at Hampden Park in Glasgow against Saint-Étienne. Rummenigge played from the start as Bayern went on to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from midfielder Franz Roth.

Rummenigge in the 1976 European Cup Final. Image Credit: fifa.com

Rummenigge didn’t experience league success until the 1979/1980 season after the arrival of Hungarian coach Pál Csernai and it was under Csernai that he would finally flourish as a goal scorer. He was Bundesiga top scorer that season with 26 goals, thanks partly to Csernai but also thanks to the relationship he formed with midfielder Paul Breitner. Breitner was a German international midfielder who had scored in the 1974 World Cup final win and played for Real Madrid and Eintracht Braunschweig in between spells at Bayern. He was famously chosen to be the German National Team’s head coach in 1998 before resigning after only 17 hours earning the nickname ’17 Hours Bundestrainer’.

The pairing of Rummenigge and Breitner would be so formidable that they earned the nickname ‘Breitnigge’ and together they won the Bundesliga again the following season as well as the DFB Pokal in 1982 and 1984. Rummenigge once again was Bundesliga top scorer in 1981 and 1984. During this successful period he was named German Footballer of the year for 1980 before being named European Footballer of the Year 2 years in a row in 1980 and 1981.

Unfortunately for him he was unable to add another European cup title in 1982 when Bayern narrowly lost to Aston Villa 1-0 with Bayern having a goal disallowed late on. After winning the DFB Pokal in 1984 Rummenigge was sold to Internazionale of Italy for a record €5.7 million. In 416 appearances for Bayern in all competitions Rummenigge scored 217 goals making him Bayern’s 2nd top scorer of all time but still some way behind Gerd Müller’s 525 goals.

Initially the Inter move was a success, in his first season he helped Inter push Hellas Verona all the way for the Scudetto, eventually finishing 3rd. However for the next couple of years his time was blighted by injuries and when his contract expired in 1987 he moved on to Swiss side Servette FC. Despite his injury problems he still managed to score 24 goals in 64 appearances with the Italian side. In the final two years of his playing career he helped Servette to 2nd before becoming the league top scorer in 1989 with 24 goals.

During his continued success at Bayern it was inevitable that at some point he would get the call to join up with Die Nationalmannschaft. His first game with the senior squad came on October 6th 1976 in a 2-0 win over Wales. Helmut Schön, the Bundestrainer at that time, then selected him for the 1978 World Cup squad, which was to be played in Argentina. In the first game Schalke’s Rüdiger Abramczik was selected ahead of Rummenigge but in the second game against Mexico ‘Kalle’ scored twice earning himself a place in the starting eleven. He managed to score in the next game in a 3-2 defeat against Austria, a defeat that knocked West Germany out at the group stage only 4 years after they had won it in 1974. It became known as the ‘Disgrace of Cordoba’, Austria were already knocked out and had booked their flight home and the West Germany players ended up sharing the flight with them after the defeat. Not long after the defeat Schön resigned and was replaced by his assistant Jupp Derwall.

‘Kalle’, Derwall and the rest of the Germany squad had a much better time in the 1980 European Championships in Italy. Despite only managing to score one goal Rummenigge had a brilliant tournament. He was named ‘Best Player’ and set up the winning goal for Horst Hrubesch as West Germany beat Belgium 2-1 in the final. In 1981 he was named as Captain of the side and would retain the armband until after his final tournament in 1986.

Rummenigge (Top Left) c;elebrates 1980 Euros win. Image Credit: uefa.com

His first tournament as Captain was the 1982 World Cup in Spain, a tournament in which Rummenigge played well but his side lost many fans. He scored 5 goals including a hat trick against Chile in the group stage. Controversy would follow in the next game against Austria, a game that is known as the ‘Disgrace of Gijón’. Going into the game both sides knew that a West Germany win by 1 or 2 goals would see them both go through and after Hrubesch scored a goal to make it 1-0 both teams appeared to make no attempt to score to the fury of fans. A German commentator for ARD called Eberhard Stanjek at one point refused to commentate on the game as he was so disgusted by what he saw. Here is a video of that game with the commentary, or lack of, from Stanjek.