Heynckes on Reus: "I would recommend him to go to Madrid"

Heynckes was speaking with Sky 90 on several topics including Reus and one of his former players, Toni Kroos. Thanks to it being revealed by Bayern that Reus has a release clause of only €25 million this summer, clubs from all across Europe having been inquiring after the player.

“It’s incomprehensible. There is no excuse. He should be better advised.” Heynckes on Reus' driving offences

Expanding upon his statement he said, “Bayern have four or five world class players upfront. Where is he going to play?” He also talked about the release clause; “If he really has that clause of €25 million, all the big European teams should go for him.” He also spoke on the topic of Reus’ fines for driving offences. The 25-year old was stopped several times without a license and was forced to pay a €540,000 fine. Heynckes said, “It’s incomprehensible. There is no excuse. He should be better advised.”

Reus is arguably the World’s most wanted player at the moment. His list of suitors is incredibly long and includes the like of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United and of course Bayern Munich. It was Bayern, more specifically CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who revealed his clause and this has created animosity between the two sides, especially between Rummenigge and Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Bayern of course have already signed two of Dortmund’s top players, Mario Götze and Robert Lewandowski, recently and it would be possibly an even bigger body blow if Reus were to go as well. It seems however that the player himself favours a move to Real if reports are to be believed. It appears that the player has grown tired of Dortmund’s domestic struggles not just this season but also their failure to keep pace with Bayern for the last two seasons.

To conclude his interview with Sky 90 Heynckes talked about one of his former players at Bayern, Toni Kroos. Kroos left Bayern this summer to move to Real Madrid and Heynckes was pleased with his former player; “Kroos is playing with a lot of class, focus and calm at Madrid. He was with Germany when they won the World Cup and obviously he was a big part of it.”