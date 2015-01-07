Jos Luhukay: "I will never change"

Hertha Berlin coach Jos Luhukay has stated he will stick to his tactics despite criticism from fans and the media. Hertha, who have failed to gain consistentcy in the league has seen them drop to 13th, just one point above the relegation play-off spot.

Hertha were one of the first teams to return to training and have started at a: "High and intensive pace," according to Luhukay. The Hertha coach and his staff will assess injuries to Per Skjelbred, Änis Ben-Hatira and Roy Beerens. Friendlies have been arranged agaisn't Greuther Fürth, Young Boys and FC Halle according to Luhukay this gives him the: "best overview of my squad."

Given the intensity of the preparation, the Hertha coach the search for the formation, which should be able to gain points in Bremen on 1 February. "We have only half of the winter and summer," says Luhukay, "I will not always change. We want to go as fast as possible to the first team".

Captain Fabian Lustenberger and Sebastian Langkamp likely in central defence have a good chance of pairing up in the test games and look set to face Bremen. Peter Pekarik and Johannes van den Bergh were the candidates on the defensive wings to give some much needed attacking threats.

Luhukay has insisted he will use the same methods and is adamant results after the winter break.