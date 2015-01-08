Agent says Højbjerg still wants to succeed at Bayern

Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg still wants to make a success of his time at Bayern Munich - despite his current position on loan at FC Augsburg, with six months left on the deal - claims his agent Soren Lerby.

"The plan is for him to return to Bayern" - Soren Lerby

The 19-year-old has struggled to gain first team football at the Bundesliga champions this season, and has opted into the loan deal for more playing opportunities. This does not mean Højbjerg has given up, however, and his agent Lerby insists that plan is still in place for the youngster's development: "The plan is for him to return to Bayern at the end of the season. He still wants to succeed at FCB," Lerby told Goal. "We will discuss in May or June how we will proceed. He can make it at Bayern, though."





Lerby also stressed the importance of Højbjerg getting solid playing time, as the player hopes to continue his development: "The important thing for him now is that he gets playing time. He will get that chance at Augsburg. If not, he would have stayed at Bayern, where he gets to train with the best players in the world. This is the next step in his development for him. A young player needs regular first-team action at some point."

Højbjerg has been at the club since 2012, after joining from Brondby, and has made 24 appearances in all competitions. His contract runs until 2016 and with time on his side, the Dane certainly has a bright future ahead.