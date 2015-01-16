Eredivisie Match-Week 18 Preview: Battle for 3rd spot could reach turning point

This weekend hosts three spectacular games in the Eredivisie, the first being on Friday night when Ajax host Groningen. On Saturday, Vitesse host league leaders PSV, and on Sunday, FC Twente take a trip to Feyenoord.

Ajax v Groningen

Groningen, who currently find themselves 8th in the Eredivisie, disappointingly drew with bottom club FC Dordrecht when the league’s last fixtures were played towards the end of December. Ajax, however, travelled to Excelsior and took all 3 points back home to Amsterdam. As the home side continue to chase down league leaders PSV, anything but a win would be unacceptable for De Boer’s men. Ajax are only a mere 4 points behind PSV, but considering their explosive form, dropping points at home to Groningen could only be described as a catastrophe.

Prediction: Ajax 4-0 Groningen

Vitesse v PSV

A Saturday night clash between these two sides is all that an Eredivisie fan asks for, as the fixture is set to be more than entertaining. Vitesse as a collective have scored a remarkable 35 goals this season, more than any side outside of the top two, but their leaky defence finds them sitting in a miserable 10th place. PSV have scored an astounding 48 goals so far, so this game is set to literally rain goals. Memphis Depay will look to keep up his impressive form, as the club fend off bids from clubs all around the world. Even though Vitesse have a strong outfit, their defensive errors will punish them and PSV could end up simply embarrassing the home side. In order to retain their 4 point gap with Ajax, they’ll need to do exactly that.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-4 PSV

Feyenoord v Twente

Arguably the tie of the weekend is set to happen on Sunday, you could even say the Dutch are saving the best till last. Only three points currently separate the two sides, with Feyenoord sitting just above Twente in 3rd place. A loss for the home side may see both PEC Zwolle and Twente themselves overtake them, which makes the contest even more appealing. Feyenoord, who struggled to find their feet at the beginning of the campaign, have finally gained some momentum. Twente, however, have players that could damage the Rotterdam outfit. For example, Hakim Ziyech, who was swiped from the hands of SC Heerenveen in the summer, has demonstrated his flair and pace, but also his exquisite set pieces. The likes of Wilkshire and van Beek will have to look their step, as a set piece could be the difference between the two sides. It will be tight game, but an interesting one nonetheless.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Twente