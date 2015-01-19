Johan Cruyff: "Kroos should've won the Ballon d'Or"

Three time Ballon d’Or winner Johan Cruyff has said that German midfielder Toni Kroos should have won the Ballon d’Or.

“At the highest level, it’s all about the combination of individual quality and achievements,”

“From that point of view, it’s absurd that for the second year in a row a player has been given the award who did not both play excellent and win the most trophies.

“Back in 2013, Bayern Munich won every single trophy out there, yet Cristiano Ronaldo still won the award instead of a player like Toni Kroos or someone else from Bayern.

“In 2014, Kroos was a key player again for the team that won the World Cup, yet he was not even among the final three nominees. Ronaldo was completely anonymous at the World Cup…

“Let this be clear, I cannot take this FIFA award seriously anymore.”

Kroos played forty-one games for Bayern last season scoring three and assisting six times. He signed for Galacticos following World Cup success, thus far he has seven assists and just a single goal in eighteen Liga BBVA appearances.