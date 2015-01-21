Asian Cup Group C - Qatar disappoint as Iranians win group at the death

This group contained arguably the most disappointing team of the tournament, Qatar. They were unbeaten in their 13 previous game before the tournament, which included some victories against the likes of Australia and Uzbekistan as well as winning the Gulf Cup. In the last Asian Cup, back in 2011, they made it out of the group stage before narrowly losing 3-2 to eventual Champions Japan in the quarterfinals.

Their opening game was against the United Arab Emirates and it started well for the Qataris before a defensive collapse followed. Khalfan Ibrahim gave his side the lead with a beautiful lifted effort after an initial shot was parried by keeper Majed Nasser. A quite unbelievable defensive mix-up from Qatar filled with a multitude of errors allowed Ahmed Khalil to get the UAE level before he got his second just after the break.

Ali Ahmed Mabkhout grabbed the other two to give the UAE an emphatic opening victory. The pre-tournament group favourites, Iran, duly replied with their own victory, a comfortable 2-0 victory against Bahrain. Asia’s top-ranked side took the lead courtesy of one of the goals of the tournament after Ehsan Hajsafi converted on the half volley from a corner. Masoud Shojaei bundled in the second from another set piece.

The Iranians then faced the Qataris in what turned out to be a well-matched affair. Iran prevailed in the end and serious questions have to be asked of Qatar keeper Qasem Burhan who was partly at fault for the goal in this game as well as the previous game against the UAE. Iran had a header cleared off the line early on in the game before they nearly scored from another corner thanks to Qasem misjudging the flight of the ball but the subsequent effort went wide.

The goal originated from a Qasem throw that immediately put Hassam Khalid under pressure before he was dispossessed and the subsequent build up led to the goal. Ashkan Dejagah had the ball on the right and passed it to Sardar Azmounn who spun beautifully and tapped the ball home over the outstretched leg of the keeper.

Earlier in the day Bahrain faced the UAE who knew that they could qualify for the group stage for the first time in 19 years with a win. Al Ain’s Omar Abdulrahman came into his own in this game, setting up the first goal and skimming the crossbar with a free kick. For the first goal he played the ball into the path of Mabkhout who took a touch before sliding it under the onrushing keeper.

Abdulrahman then took a free kick from the corner of the box that just skimmed the top of the crossbar as it went over. Bahrain suddenly equalised courtesy of a superb header from the uniquely named Jaycee John from Faouzi Aaish’s corner. However their good defensive work was undone by one of their own when Mohamed Husain headed into his own net from an Amer Abdulrahman free kick to give the UAE the 2-1 victory.

With the UAE and Iran winning both of their opening games it meant that all that was left to decide was who would top the group and left a ‘dead rubber’ game between Bahrain and Qatar. Thanks to the UAE’s superior goal difference they knew a draw would be enough whilst Iran had to win to top the group. The game was extremely well contested with the UAE having the majority of possession and the better of the chances but it was the Iranians who stole it right at the death. In the 90th minute their initial corner was cleared before it was sent back in and striker Reza Ghoochannejhad headed in to send the Iranian fans wild.

The game showed that either team will provide a stiff challenge later on in the tournament and could go far.

The game fought only for pride between local rivals Bahrain and Qatar ended 2-1 to the Bahrainis. Sayed Dhiya gave them the lead with a smart finish inside the box before Hassan Khalid equalised with a free kick that crept under the wall and into the corner of the net. The winner came from Sayed Ahmed as the flight of his cross-cum-shot caught out Qasem in the Qatari goal.