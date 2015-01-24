La Liga Preview: Espanyol - Almeria

The hosts, Espanyol, come into the game at the Power8 Stadium on the back of an excellent 3-1 win over high-flying Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey quarter final.

One of the scorers in that impressive victory was Felipe Caicedo. The Ecuadorian striker has been in resurgent form recently, scoring four goals in his last three games, including the decisive goal in Espanyol's 1-0 win over Celta Vigo last weekend.

On the other hand, Almeria are facing serious threat of relegation. Juan Ignacio Martínez' side have lost their last three games on the trot, and are becoming increasingly reliant on Tomer Hemed. The Israeli international has scored Almeria's last five league goals, including a brace against Valencia during their last league outing.

His two goals were not enough, though. Almeria slumped to their eleventh defeat of the season as Valencia scraped to a 3-2 win thanks to goals from Dani Parejo, Rodrigo and a late winner from Alvaro Negredo.

The game marks the start of la vuelta for both teams. In other words, every side has played each other once, so they now play the reverse fixtures in the same order.

When the sides faced off at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos on the opening day of the season, the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Sergio Garcia earned ten man Espanyol a late draw after Fernando Soriano opened the scoring for the hosts.

Sergio González will be confident that his Espanyol squad, who have an abundance of confidence, will possess enough quality to overcome this struggling Almeria side. The visitors will once again be relying on Tomer Hemed, and they will need him to continue his form if they're to stand a chance in coming away with any points from the game.