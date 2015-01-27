Hamad to go out on loan, however the destination is uncertain

Earlier this month VAVEL told you about Jiloan Hamad wanting to leave if the right club came in and it seems now that the move is gathering pace.

This season Hamad has managed the grand total of just 13 minutes on the pitch. The player was speaking to Bild but he was quick to defend the Sinsheim outfit when asked whether the move was a misunderstanding; “No, I would make the same decision again. It always hurts a bit, if you do not play”. He did admit that he expected to be more involved this season. If he did get game time then he said; “If I get my chance then I will explode but it will probably be in Belgium or Holland”.

As Hamad himself said there are opportunities calling with Standard Liege of Belgium and SC Heerenveen of the Netherlands both enquiring after the player. There have also been inquiries from St. Pauli but that move seems less certain. A loan move makes sense for both Hamad and Hoffenheim. At 24, Hamad still has one or two years before playing time becomes vital and a loan move will give him the chance to impress both his manager Markus Gisdol or even potential suitors once the loan deal expires.

It also works out well for Gisdol and Hoffenheim who have a player that rarely features gaining valuable game time at top-flight level rather than with the second team in the German third tier. Another factor for both parties was probably the futures of star players Roberto Firmino and Kevin Volland. With it looking more and more likely that those two could depart in the summer it will leave a huge hole in the side that will need to be filled.

Steven Zuber has been brought in this season and Tarik Elyounousi has dramatically improved but more help will be required and Hamad could be the man if he gets experience elsewhere.

Image Credit kicker.de

Hamad article from earlier this month:

