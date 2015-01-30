Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Deportivo La Coruna: Borges Brace Secures Three Points for Visitors

It was the hosts, Rayo Vallecano, who started strongest. Leo Baptistao had a great early chance in the third minute, but he struck the ball just wide, from then on Rayo enjoyed the majority of posession and were able to create a few half-chances.

However it was Deportive who took the lead. Cavaleiro struck a free kick that Toño, the Rayo goalkpeer, couldn’t hold onto. The visitors' January signing Celso Borges took advantage of the rebound, tapping home to give Depor a 1-0 advantage in the 11th minute. The goal was even sweeter considering it came on his debut in Spain, after signing from Swedish Club AIK in the January transfer window.

In response to the goal, Rayo continued to create chances, and in the 21st minute the host's finally broke down the Depor defence. Midfielder Alberto Bueno struck the ball on the half-volley, beating Fabricio as it raced into the corner.

Half-time was quickly approaching and Deportivo seemed determined to go into the break with the advantage, but Toño was equal to a number of attempts from José Rodriguez. Borges tried his luck from distance but Toño was once again Rayo's saviour as he made a spectacular save to deny the debutant.

After the restart, both teams came close in what was a very even game. The host's had seemingly notched themselves in front when Trashorras' free-kick found the back of the net. However the free-kick had been deflected by Kakuta on it's way and was thus disallowed for offside and the game remained balanced at 1-1.

The host's continued to press for a winner, with the home crowd urging their team on, and in the 68th minute their wishes almost came true. Bueno found himself in the box, but was unable to convert his effort as Fabricio made a point-black save to deny him. This soon proved costly at moment later the visitor's were awarded a penalty, after Abdoulaye Ba took down Sidnei inside the area. Borges stepped up and cooly converted, netting his second of the game and making himself Depor's joint top-scorer so far this season, despite only having played a total of 71 minutes.

Rayo pressed for an equaliser in the last 20 minutes but Deportivo managed to hold on to secure a vital three points in a relegation scrap, and they came away with a new cult hero in Celso Borges in the process.