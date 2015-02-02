SC Paderborn - Hamburger SV: Both teams look to bounce back

SC Paderborn and Hamburg will meet at the Benteler-Arena for the second post winter break match in the Bundesliga. Both sides go in to the game in a poor run of form and will be looking to get a vital win, with Paderborn without a win in six and the visitors have just one win in their last six games.

The last time these two sides met it was largely expected that Hamburg would romp over the new boys. However, what happened would go down in Bundesliga history; goals from Elias Kachunga, Mario Vrancic and Moritz Stoppelkamp sealing a sensational 3-0 win for the minnows from North Rhine-Westphalia.

Paderborn have been this year's surprise package and, despite not winning in six, they are still on target to avoid relegation. Coming off the back of a heavy 5-0 defeat away to Mainz, Andre Breitenreiter's men will be looking to get back on form and with the recent signing of Croatian forward Srdjan Lakic from Kaiserslautern should help them to do so.

HSV fans will be eager to see new signing Marcelo Diaz in action after his move from Swiss side Basel. The 28-year-old midfielder will be set with the challenge of replacing Tolgay Arslan; the Chilean is likely to be paired up with Heiko Westermann, who played in the unfamiliar position of defensive midfielder against Köln. Sloboban Rajkovic is likely to be rested after just coming back from a long injury. The news of top striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga's injury means it looks set to be a Olic/Rudnevs pairing upfront.