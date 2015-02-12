Germany retain top spot in latest FIFA rankings

The Weltmeister have once again topped the latest FIFA rankings with 1729 total points, 195 points in-front of last year's World Cup runners-up Argentina despite having a shaky start to qualifying for France's Euro 2016 competition. Joachim Low's men are still very strong despite the retirements of former captain Philip Lahm and clinical scorer Miroslav Klose since the tournament in Brazil came to a close.

This year's African Cup of Nations winners Ivory Coast moved eight places up to 20th in the rankings, Ghana moved twelve places into 25th, England, Italy and Spain all dropped down a place or two after their poor World Cup campaigns last summer.

Germany's next international fixture is up against Australia on the 25th of March in Kaiserslautern, an intriguing test in store against the recent Asian Cup winners. The international friendly is followed up with a tough away group tie against Georgia in Tbilisi on the 29th of March.