Schalke in the race for Zlatko Junuzovic

Sport BILD report that Roberto Di Matteo’s Schalke are interested in 27-year old Werder Bremen midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic.

The speculation comes as Junuzovic’s contract expires at the end of the season and could very well move to the Royal Blues on a free transfer.

He joined Werder in 2012 for €800,000 for Austria Wien, this season all four of his goals have been from free kicks, crowning him the name of ‘Free Kick Specialist’.

Sadly, right now for the Austrian, manager Roberto Di Matteo is not yet fully convinced that Junuzovic really has enough Champions League experience.

A number of local and abroad clubs are interested in him. The German clubs include Gladbach, Hannover as well as Schalke, all keeping an eye on the player.

Bremen were given a boost earlier in the week as Janek Sternberg signed a contract extension with the club, meaning the need for left back’s is no longer required.