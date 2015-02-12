Paderborn defender Christian Strohdiek in hospital following car crash

Paderborn defender Christian Strohdiek is in a stable condition following car crash on the Autobahn, last night.

Four motorists were also injured in the collision, which occurred on Wednesday. The story broke out following a report by the Newspaper “Neue Westfällsche”, after the Bielefeld police confirmed the incident.

It remains unclear as to whether the defender will feature against Hannover on Sunday.

Paderborn Manager Michael Born confirmed to SPORT1 that his player was okay and the reports were not false: "The reports are accurate, Christian has remained in the hospital for overnight observation only"

Strohdiek’s car was on the left lane of the Autobahn, then another car cut across the Paderborn player who had to dodge the vehicle, his car was then thrown into the barrier. The 27-year old was treated for minor injuries following the incident.

The defender’s message on Facebook: "Thank you for your messages! My mother and me are fine under the circumstances! I am glad that the guardian angels have been looking over the crash and no one has seriously injured!"

Strohdiek has played 16 Bundesliga appearances for the Bundesliga new-comers this season.