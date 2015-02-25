Piszczek out for six weeks

Borussia Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek has been ruled out for six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat at Juventus.

The Polish right-back was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba and was taken off after just half an hour.

Piszczek has struggled with injury problems in recent seasons and this setback will certainly be a massive blow to him and Dortmund, who will be without him for the return fixture against Juventus on March 18th.

Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp now has a difficult decision as to who will fill in for Piszczek, with Kevin Großkreutz who would've replaced him, being injured as well. Sokratis Papastathopoulos is another option at right back, but he also picked up an injury.

Oliver Kirch came on for Piszczek in Tuesday's defeat so it could be the German midfielder to slot in there again. Another option could be Erik Durm, should he be fit enough.

Dortmund host FC Schalke 04 on Saturday in the Revierderby.